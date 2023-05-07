End of Q2

Lakers are on a roll. They seemed to be falling off after a high start to the game. Klay and the Warriors were firing in the threes but LeBron started rolling in with the points to get the lead back. The Lakers made a 22-2 comeback in the half.

Davis and Russell the best scorers in the half for Lakers with 16 and 21, respectively. For the Warriors, Curry leads with 13 points but the team overall has shot at just 33% from threes. Answers to find for coach Kerr.