May 07, 2023 08:23
72-98

Schroder with a three point shot. LeBron with an excellent find from the right side to the left.

Timeout!

May 07, 2023 08:22
72-95

Curry to Green and the latter dunks it in.

May 07, 2023 08:22
70-95

Reaves with a step back three from the wing. Puts it over Moody.

May 07, 2023 08:21
70-92

Moody hits both free throws. The Lakers lead still at a massive 22 points.

May 07, 2023 08:20
68-92

Moody will go to the line after getting fouled on a jump shot.

May 07, 2023 08:18
68-92

Alley Up! Schroder floats it and AD dunks it in. This is turning out to be a mauling.

May 07, 2023 08:17
68-90

Davis puts in another couple of free throws.

May 07, 2023 08:16
68-88

Lonnie Walker with two free throws to start the quarter for Lakers.

May 07, 2023 08:13
End of Q3

LeBron and Davis combine to smash the Warriors in the third. Outscore 27 to 20. The duo and Russell all sit on 21 points on the night.; Warriors have simply failed to answer. Curry with 23 promised to get the game close at point in the quarter. Not to be.

May 07, 2023 08:11
68-86

Schroder misses two FTs.

May 07, 2023 08:10
68-86

Klay with a simple glass shot to cut the deficit to 18.

May 07, 2023 08:10
66-86

Davis with an offensive tip. LeBron hits a fade away at the other end. Lakers rolling away with the game. The lead up to 20 now.

May 07, 2023 08:09
66-84

Walker with a drive and board shot. Hits.

May 07, 2023 08:08
66-82

LeBron now hits two free throws.

May 07, 2023 08:07
66-80

LeBron with a block on Poole!

May 07, 2023 08:07
66-80

Hachimura with a steal. Passes to LeBron who hits the net with a glass shot.

May 07, 2023 08:05
66-78

Davis with a fade away shot. The lead back to 12.

May 07, 2023 08:05
66-76

Curry with a floater after a drive to the paint.

May 07, 2023 08:05
64-76

LeBron with a denial. He thwarts the pass from Curry to Wiggins.

May 07, 2023 08:04
64-76

Curry with a three. He has 20 points on the night.

May 07, 2023 08:03
61-76

LeBron with a rebound and dunk.

May 07, 2023 08:03
61-74

Schroder with a three point shot.

May 07, 2023 08:03
61-71

Curry with a reverse lay up after collecting an air ball from Wiggins.

May 07, 2023 07:59
59-71

Looney with an offensive glass and simple put away.

Darvin Ham calls a timeout for Lakers. 5:45 left in the period.

May 07, 2023 07:58
57-71

WIGGINS! A poster shot over Davis. Sweet revenge for Davis’ block on Curry earlier on that possession.

May 07, 2023 07:57
55-71

LeBron botches a simple rebound and gives the possession to the Warriors.

May 07, 2023 07:56
55-71

Davis gets the shots to go in. 16 point lead for Lakers.

May 07, 2023 07:56
55-69

Draymond with a blocking foul on Davis. That is five personals for him. Foul Trouble for the Warriors!

May 07, 2023 07:55
55-69

Curry with a three down the middle. Need more of those from the Warriors.

May 07, 2023 07:54
52-69

Klay with a blocking foul on Reaves. The Lakers man gets both his shots in.

May 07, 2023 07:53
52-67

Wiggins is fouled on a lay up to the rim. First on the night by Davis. The Warriors forward gets both shots.

May 07, 2023 07:52
50-67

Vanderbilt hits two free throws to extend the lead to 17.

May 07, 2023 07:51
50-65

Wiggins with a block on Reaves.

May 07, 2023 07:49
50-65

Davis connects only one shot from the line.

May 07, 2023 07:45
50-64

Draymond is called for a blocking foul on AD. Coach Kerr takes a timeout to challenge the call.

The challenge is unsuccessful. AD will proceed to the line. Four personals for Draymond.

May 07, 2023 07:45
50-64

Wiggins with a missed three point shot.

May 07, 2023 07:44
50-64

LEBRON! He bangs in a three with a step to his left.

May 07, 2023 07:43
50-61

Reaves is fouled by Curry in the paint.

May 07, 2023 07:42
50-61

Reaves drives to the paint and connects from a jump shot.

May 07, 2023 07:42
50-59

Klay with a glass shot from a pass by Draymond. Neat move.

May 07, 2023 07:41
48-59

Warriors get the first possession of the half.

May 07, 2023 07:40
Back for the third quarter

We’re nearly ready for the second half.

May 07, 2023 07:26
End of Q2

Lakers are on a roll. They seemed to be falling off after a high start to the game. Klay and the Warriors were firing in the threes but LeBron started rolling in with the points to get the lead back. The Lakers made a 22-2 comeback in the half.

Davis and Russell the best scorers in the half for Lakers with 16 and 21, respectively. For the Warriors, Curry leads with 13 points but the team overall has shot at just 33% from threes. Answers to find for coach Kerr.

May 07, 2023 07:25
48-59

Davis with a buzzer beating lay up.

May 07, 2023 07:24
48-57

Schroder hits the free throw for the technical foul.

May 07, 2023 07:23
48-56

JaMychal Green handed a technical foul at the bench.

May 07, 2023 07:23
48-56

Klay called for an offensive foul. He wants to step back and in process blocks Vanderbilt with his right arm. The refs deem it to be illegal contact.

May 07, 2023 07:22
48-56

Another turnover by Warriors. LeBron then fouled on a lay up at the offensive floor.

LeBron makes only one of his free throws.

May 07, 2023 07:20
48-55

Schroder with a three from the right wing. Under a minute left in the half.

May 07, 2023 07:19
48-52

Klay with a foul on Reaves. Converts just one free throw.

May 07, 2023 07:19
48-51

Curry hits the throw and then follows it up with a drive and lay up.

May 07, 2023 07:18
45-51

Looney with a steal for Warriors. Russell is called for a take foul on Curry. FT incoming.

May 07, 2023 07:18
45-51

Wiggins with a three to resume play for Warriors.

May 07, 2023 07:16
42-51

Russell with a floater. Lakers on a 22-2 run.

Warriors call a timeout.

May 07, 2023 07:15
42-49

Russell. He bangs a three down the middle.

May 07, 2023 07:15
42-46

Another turnover conceded by Warriors. Klay called for a travelling foul.

May 07, 2023 07:15
42-46

LeBron good from both free throws.

May 07, 2023 07:14
42-44

Reaves losses the ball. LeBron is fouled on the transition lay up and he will go to the line.

May 07, 2023 07:13
42-44

Reaves misses the FT for the technical foul. Davis fires both his shots to give Lakers a two point lead.

May 07, 2023 07:09
42-42

Draymond draws a charging foul from Davis. Lakers call a timeout to challenge that call.

The challenge is successful. A knocking foul on Draymond, his third for the night. A technical foul there too for dissent.

May 07, 2023 07:08
42-42

Draymond sets a jump shot for DiVincenzo and he hits.

May 07, 2023 07:07
40-42

LeBron! He knocks down a three. Lakers back ahead.

May 07, 2023 07:07
40-39

Klay with a steal from LeBron but Warriors miss their shot at the other end.

May 07, 2023 07:06
40-39

Lakers get with in one point as Reaves hits two free throws.

May 07, 2023 07:04
40-37

Moody being looked at here for a flagrant foul. He stretches out his hand and appears to trip Davis.

Unnecessary contact says the ref and Moody is charged with a flagrant 1.

May 07, 2023 07:03
40-37

Davis with a block on Moody. His second consecutive denial.

May 07, 2023 07:03
40-37

LeBron with a drive and lay up to score his first field goal.

May 07, 2023 07:01
40-35

LeBron fires in the second free throw as well.

May 07, 2023 06:58
40-34

LeBron hits the first FT. Warriors call a timeout.

May 07, 2023 06:57
40-33

Klay concedes a turnover. LeBron leads the charge in transition. He gets the ball and goes for a lay up and is fouled.

May 07, 2023 06:57
40-33

Russell with a jump shot over Draymond.

May 07, 2023 06:56
40-31

Davis with a board shot in to the net.

May 07, 2023 06:55
40-29

MOODY! Another three for Warriors. Brilliant pass from Curry to set that catch and shoot. The lead has ballooned to 11 points.

May 07, 2023 06:55
37-29

Curry cancels it out with a corner three. He beats Reaves, side steps to his left and fires it home.

May 07, 2023 06:54
34-29

Russell finally gets room to shoot a three. He nails it in.

May 07, 2023 06:51
34-26

Curry with a steal on Reaves but steps out of bounds.

Lakers call a timeout.

May 07, 2023 06:50
34-26

Wiggins again hits a board shot from under the rim.

May 07, 2023 06:49
32-26

Poole is fouled by Reaves on a lay up.

May 07, 2023 06:49
32-26

Wiggins with a tip on the offensive board and then a board shot.

May 07, 2023 06:48
30-26

Curry tries to cut a pass to Moody under the rim but fails.

May 07, 2023 06:47
30-26

Walker with a hit from three. LeBron with the pass to set that up.

May 07, 2023 06:46
30-23

Draymond draws an offensive foul from Lonnie Walker.

May 07, 2023 06:42
End of Q1

Golden State goes into the first break with a seven point lead. It trailed by seven early on courtesy D’Angelo Russell’s slam bang start to the game. But threes from Klay pulled the game back into Warriors fave.

May 07, 2023 06:41
30-23

Russell throws the ball out of bounds while attempting a pass and that is yet another turnover conceded by Lakers.

May 07, 2023 06:40
30-23

Hachimura with another foul on Looney. Two FTs coming. Misses the first. Hits the second.

May 07, 2023 06:39
29-23

Hachimura with an offensive foul. Turnover won by Warriors.

May 07, 2023 06:38
29-23

Poole with a drive to the rim and reverse put in.

May 07, 2023 06:37
27-23

KLAY! He uses a screen, runs to his right and jumps for a shot. Connects.

May 07, 2023 06:36
24-23

Pool with a jump shot from mid range.

May 07, 2023 06:36
22-23

Schorder fires in off the glass.

May 07, 2023 06:36
22-21

Klay with a side step three from the wing. Hits! First lead of the night for Warriors.

May 07, 2023 06:35
19-21

Klay fouled by Vanderbilt and he will head to the line. HIts both shots.

May 07, 2023 06:34
17-21

Russell steals the ball from DIVincenzo. But Davis’ shot at the other end is too strong.

May 07, 2023 06:34
17-21

Davis is good from the second FT as well and stretches the lead to four points.

May 07, 2023 06:29
17-20

Davis is fouled on lay up by Looney under the rim.

Hits the first three throw when the foul is called.

May 07, 2023 06:28
17-19

Wiggins with a corner three. Hits!

May 07, 2023 06:28
14-19

Davis with an offensive board and dunk before Curry gets the board shot in.

May 07, 2023 06:27
12-17

Curry misses a floated board shot. LeBron was guarding him till the end which made the shot difficult.

May 07, 2023 06:27
12-17

Vanderbilt misses both of his two free throws.

May 07, 2023 06:22
12-17

Russell with a turn and shoot move to fire a jump shot. Left Klay in the dust there.

Timeout taken by Lakers.

May 07, 2023 06:22
12-13

Back to back three for Lakers. First Curry and then Klay.

May 07, 2023 06:21
6-13

Davis gets both the free throws in the bucket.

May 07, 2023 06:18
6-11

Davis’ lay up attempt is blocked by Draymond but the refs call that a foul.

May 07, 2023 06:17
6-11

Wiggins with a close range put in.

May 07, 2023 06:17
4-11

Russell with his first missed shot. JaMychal fouls Vanderbilt on the board.

May 07, 2023 06:17
4-11

Russell with another two points.

May 07, 2023 06:16
4-9

Vanderbilt is blocked by Draymond. Warriors take the turnover and JaMychal dunks it in.

May 07, 2023 06:15
2-9

Russell. He is again wide open at the perimeter and knocks down the three. What a start!

May 07, 2023 06:15
2-6

Curry gets a jump shot. Davis charges into him as he shoots. A foul and count play. Misses the free throw.

May 07, 2023 06:14
0-6

Russell gets another three pointer to go from the transition play.

May 07, 2023 06:13
0-3

Davis with a block on Curry.

May 07, 2023 06:12
0-3

Russell with a floater from downtown to get Laker started for the night.

May 07, 2023 06:12
0-0

Lakers with the first possession of the match.

May 07, 2023 06:10
Los Angeles Lakers Starting Five

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell

May 07, 2023 06:05
Time for the national anthem

Darian Sanders singing the national anthem tonight at the Crypto.com Arena.

May 07, 2023 05:55
LeBron in the zone

Like he did against Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, LeBron James was out on the court well before anyone else to shoot some hoops.

May 07, 2023 05:49
Curry vs LeBron in Playoffs

NBA Playoffs: Stephen Curry vs LeBron James win-loss, head-to-head record, stats

May 07, 2023 05:47
Golden State Warriors Starting Five

May 07, 2023 05:45
May 07, 2023 05:36
PREVIEW

Golden State has struggled on the road all season; the Warriors’ 13-32 record away from home is better than that of only three teams’ — Detroit, Houston and San Antonio, the franchises that finished at the bottom of the NBA.

But the Warriors won two road playoff games against the Kings in Round 1 and now will try to win another in Los Angeles.

FULL PREVIEW:

NBA Preview: Heat, Lakers head home, seek 2-1 leads over Knicks, Warriors