Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs Game 3 being played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The score will read Warriors-Lakers.
Schroder with a three point shot. LeBron with an excellent find from the right side to the left.
Timeout!
Curry to Green and the latter dunks it in.
Reaves with a step back three from the wing. Puts it over Moody.
Moody hits both free throws. The Lakers lead still at a massive 22 points.
Moody will go to the line after getting fouled on a jump shot.
Alley Up! Schroder floats it and AD dunks it in. This is turning out to be a mauling.
Davis puts in another couple of free throws.
Lonnie Walker with two free throws to start the quarter for Lakers.
LeBron and Davis combine to smash the Warriors in the third. Outscore 27 to 20. The duo and Russell all sit on 21 points on the night.; Warriors have simply failed to answer. Curry with 23 promised to get the game close at point in the quarter. Not to be.
Schroder misses two FTs.
Klay with a simple glass shot to cut the deficit to 18.
Davis with an offensive tip. LeBron hits a fade away at the other end. Lakers rolling away with the game. The lead up to 20 now.
Walker with a drive and board shot. Hits.
LeBron now hits two free throws.
LeBron with a block on Poole!
Hachimura with a steal. Passes to LeBron who hits the net with a glass shot.
Davis with a fade away shot. The lead back to 12.
Curry with a floater after a drive to the paint.
LeBron with a denial. He thwarts the pass from Curry to Wiggins.
Curry with a three. He has 20 points on the night.
LeBron with a rebound and dunk.
Schroder with a three point shot.
Curry with a reverse lay up after collecting an air ball from Wiggins.
Looney with an offensive glass and simple put away.
Darvin Ham calls a timeout for Lakers. 5:45 left in the period.
WIGGINS! A poster shot over Davis. Sweet revenge for Davis’ block on Curry earlier on that possession.
LeBron botches a simple rebound and gives the possession to the Warriors.
Davis gets the shots to go in. 16 point lead for Lakers.
Draymond with a blocking foul on Davis. That is five personals for him. Foul Trouble for the Warriors!
Curry with a three down the middle. Need more of those from the Warriors.
Klay with a blocking foul on Reaves. The Lakers man gets both his shots in.
Wiggins is fouled on a lay up to the rim. First on the night by Davis. The Warriors forward gets both shots.
Vanderbilt hits two free throws to extend the lead to 17.
Wiggins with a block on Reaves.
Davis connects only one shot from the line.
Draymond is called for a blocking foul on AD. Coach Kerr takes a timeout to challenge the call.
The challenge is unsuccessful. AD will proceed to the line. Four personals for Draymond.
Wiggins with a missed three point shot.
LEBRON! He bangs in a three with a step to his left.
Reaves is fouled by Curry in the paint.
Reaves drives to the paint and connects from a jump shot.
Klay with a glass shot from a pass by Draymond. Neat move.
Warriors get the first possession of the half.
We’re nearly ready for the second half.
Lakers are on a roll. They seemed to be falling off after a high start to the game. Klay and the Warriors were firing in the threes but LeBron started rolling in with the points to get the lead back. The Lakers made a 22-2 comeback in the half.
Davis and Russell the best scorers in the half for Lakers with 16 and 21, respectively. For the Warriors, Curry leads with 13 points but the team overall has shot at just 33% from threes. Answers to find for coach Kerr.
Davis with a buzzer beating lay up.
Schroder hits the free throw for the technical foul.
JaMychal Green handed a technical foul at the bench.
Klay called for an offensive foul. He wants to step back and in process blocks Vanderbilt with his right arm. The refs deem it to be illegal contact.
Another turnover by Warriors. LeBron then fouled on a lay up at the offensive floor.
LeBron makes only one of his free throws.
Schroder with a three from the right wing. Under a minute left in the half.
Klay with a foul on Reaves. Converts just one free throw.
Curry hits the throw and then follows it up with a drive and lay up.
Looney with a steal for Warriors. Russell is called for a take foul on Curry. FT incoming.
Wiggins with a three to resume play for Warriors.
Russell with a floater. Lakers on a 22-2 run.
Warriors call a timeout.
Russell. He bangs a three down the middle.
Another turnover conceded by Warriors. Klay called for a travelling foul.
LeBron good from both free throws.
Reaves losses the ball. LeBron is fouled on the transition lay up and he will go to the line.
Reaves misses the FT for the technical foul. Davis fires both his shots to give Lakers a two point lead.
Draymond draws a charging foul from Davis. Lakers call a timeout to challenge that call.
The challenge is successful. A knocking foul on Draymond, his third for the night. A technical foul there too for dissent.
Draymond sets a jump shot for DiVincenzo and he hits.
LeBron! He knocks down a three. Lakers back ahead.
Klay with a steal from LeBron but Warriors miss their shot at the other end.
Lakers get with in one point as Reaves hits two free throws.
Moody being looked at here for a flagrant foul. He stretches out his hand and appears to trip Davis.
Unnecessary contact says the ref and Moody is charged with a flagrant 1.
Davis with a block on Moody. His second consecutive denial.
LeBron with a drive and lay up to score his first field goal.
LeBron fires in the second free throw as well.
LeBron hits the first FT. Warriors call a timeout.
Klay concedes a turnover. LeBron leads the charge in transition. He gets the ball and goes for a lay up and is fouled.
Russell with a jump shot over Draymond.
Davis with a board shot in to the net.
MOODY! Another three for Warriors. Brilliant pass from Curry to set that catch and shoot. The lead has ballooned to 11 points.
Curry cancels it out with a corner three. He beats Reaves, side steps to his left and fires it home.
Russell finally gets room to shoot a three. He nails it in.
Curry with a steal on Reaves but steps out of bounds.
Lakers call a timeout.
Wiggins again hits a board shot from under the rim.
Poole is fouled by Reaves on a lay up.
Wiggins with a tip on the offensive board and then a board shot.
Curry tries to cut a pass to Moody under the rim but fails.
Walker with a hit from three. LeBron with the pass to set that up.
Draymond draws an offensive foul from Lonnie Walker.
Golden State goes into the first break with a seven point lead. It trailed by seven early on courtesy D’Angelo Russell’s slam bang start to the game. But threes from Klay pulled the game back into Warriors fave.
Russell throws the ball out of bounds while attempting a pass and that is yet another turnover conceded by Lakers.
Hachimura with another foul on Looney. Two FTs coming. Misses the first. Hits the second.
Hachimura with an offensive foul. Turnover won by Warriors.
Poole with a drive to the rim and reverse put in.
KLAY! He uses a screen, runs to his right and jumps for a shot. Connects.
Pool with a jump shot from mid range.
Schorder fires in off the glass.
Klay with a side step three from the wing. Hits! First lead of the night for Warriors.
Klay fouled by Vanderbilt and he will head to the line. HIts both shots.
Russell steals the ball from DIVincenzo. But Davis’ shot at the other end is too strong.
Davis is good from the second FT as well and stretches the lead to four points.
Davis is fouled on lay up by Looney under the rim.
Hits the first three throw when the foul is called.
Wiggins with a corner three. Hits!
Davis with an offensive board and dunk before Curry gets the board shot in.
Curry misses a floated board shot. LeBron was guarding him till the end which made the shot difficult.
Vanderbilt misses both of his two free throws.
Russell with a turn and shoot move to fire a jump shot. Left Klay in the dust there.
Timeout taken by Lakers.
Back to back three for Lakers. First Curry and then Klay.
Davis gets both the free throws in the bucket.
Davis’ lay up attempt is blocked by Draymond but the refs call that a foul.
Wiggins with a close range put in.
Russell with his first missed shot. JaMychal fouls Vanderbilt on the board.
Russell with another two points.
Vanderbilt is blocked by Draymond. Warriors take the turnover and JaMychal dunks it in.
Russell. He is again wide open at the perimeter and knocks down the three. What a start!
Curry gets a jump shot. Davis charges into him as he shoots. A foul and count play. Misses the free throw.
Russell gets another three pointer to go from the transition play.
Davis with a block on Curry.
Russell with a floater from downtown to get Laker started for the night.
Lakers with the first possession of the match.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell
Darian Sanders singing the national anthem tonight at the Crypto.com Arena.
Like he did against Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, LeBron James was out on the court well before anyone else to shoot some hoops.
Golden State has struggled on the road all season; the Warriors’ 13-32 record away from home is better than that of only three teams’ — Detroit, Houston and San Antonio, the franchises that finished at the bottom of the NBA.
But the Warriors won two road playoff games against the Kings in Round 1 and now will try to win another in Los Angeles.
