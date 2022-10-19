Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers, LIVE score and updates: LeBron takes on Curry NBA opening night

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the GSW vs La Lakers match on the opening night of NBA 2022/23.

Pre season form

Golden State Warriors: Played 5, Won - 3, Lost - 2

Los Angeles Lakers: Played 6, Won - 1, Lost - 5

King James steps out

Into his 19th season, and off a fresh contract extension, LeBron James has a point to prove as he gets his season underway. He too is out on the floor for warm up.

The Dubs on the court

The Golden State Warriors players are on the court and underway with their pre-game drills and shooting practice.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

The NBA season got underway with the Celtics hosting 76ers. The home team leads 114-102 with over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Tatum is leading the charge for Celtics with 33 points. James Harden too has scored 31 points so far.

Preseason Game

Lakers and Warriors faced off in the preseason where Lakers who 124-121. Jordan Poole was the top scorer for the Dubs with 25 points, Curry scored 24. But a Lakers side without LeBron was still able to pull out with a win.

PREVIEW

Golden State Warriors will start its championship defence with a home game against LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers.

The two teams have had a lively offseason. For Warriors, it was for not-so-ideal reasons. Veteran player Draymond Green was involved in a training scuffle with young gun Jordan Poole.

While coach Steve Kerr called it “the biggest challenge the team has faced so far,” the matter has been sorted. Poole has maintained that the team remains focused on getting another title.

Lakers have many changes during the trade window, the most notable of which was the addition of Patrick Beverley. Whispers grew that Russell Westbrook might be headed out but the point guard remains on the roster.

Though, the starting five for Lakers still looks tentative, Westbrook and Beverley it seems will share space on the court.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers is on Wednesday, October 19.

At what time is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST/ 10:00 PM ET.

Where is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The will be held at the Chase Center Experience in San Francisco.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The game will be aired LIVE on the Sports 18 in India

Where can I watch the live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The game will be streamed LIVE on Voot. It can also be viewed on NBA.com and NBA mobile app on a subscription basis.