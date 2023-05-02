Warriors vs Lakers, NBA Playoffs LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Western Conference semifinals series?

Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will play the Western Conference semifinals starting May 2., a series which will see Stephen Curry take on LeBron James.

Stephen Curry vs LeBron James win-loss, head-to-head record, stats

The winner will be decided after a best-of-seven series and will move to the Conference Finals.

The series begins with two games at Chase Centre, the Warriors’ home court, followed by two games at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Out of the remaining three games, two will be at Warriros’ home and one at Lakers’.

WARRIORS vs LAKERS NBA PLAYOFFS SERIES SCHEDULE

⦿ Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - May 2 - 10PM ET - Chase Centre

⦿ Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - May 4 - 9PM ET - Chase Centre

⦿ Game 3: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers - May 6 - 8:30PM ET - Crypto.com Centre

⦿ Game 4: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers - May 8 - 10PM ET - Crypto.com Centre

⦿ Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - May 10 - TBD - Chase Centre

⦿ Game 6: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers - May 12 - TBD - Crypto.com Centre

⦿ Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - May 14 - TBD - Chase Centre

NOTE: Indian Standard Time or IST = ET (Eastern Time)+9:30

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Game 1 will not be telecast in India.

Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

Game 1 will not be live streamed on JioCinema.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The games can also be live streamed on TNT app.

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.