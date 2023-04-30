Warriors vs Kings LIVE Streaming Info Game 7: When and where to watch NBA Playoffs?

Golden State Warriors squandered the chance to closeout the series on Friday in San Francisco and now faces the prospect of bowing out of the NBA Playoffs as it visits Sacramento Kings for game seven of the first round.

NBA Playoffs: Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors’ record in Game 7 ahead of decider vs Sacramento Kings

The Warriors have played four series deciders during the Stephen Curry era and hold an even 2-2 record. For the Kings, it is uncharted waters as they hope to make it to the semifinals.

Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox scored 54 points between them in the previous game, and coach Mike Brown would want similar returns on Sunday in front of a packed Golden 1 centre.

Klay Thompson reposed faith and said his side’s past experience of having played in the post-season will hold the side in good stead for the decider.

The winner of the contest and the series will take on Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, starting with a home game on May 2.

LIVE STREAMING INFO When will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 start? The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 will start at 3:30 PM ET on April 30 in the US or 1:00 AM IST in India. Where will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 be live streamed in India? The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 will be live streamed on JioCinema app. The game can also be viewed on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass. Where will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 be telecast? The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game 7 will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

PLAYOFFS RESULTS

Game 1: Warriors 123 - 126 Kings

Game 2: Warriors 106 - 114 Kings

Game 3: Kings 97 - 114 Warriors

Game 4: Kings 125 - 126 Warriors

Game 5: Warriors 123 - 116 Kings

Game 6: Kings 118 - 99 Warriors

PREDICTED STARTING FIVE

Golden State Warriors: Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry

Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter