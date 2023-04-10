Basketball

Houston Rockets moves on from coach Stephen Silas

Silas was 59-177 in three seasons as head coach of the Rockets, which is hoping to graduate from a rebuild to contend for a playoff spot next season.

Reuters
10 April, 2023 23:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Houston Rockets is moving on from head coach Stephen Silas, declining his contract option for the 2023-24 season.

The Rockets are tied with the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs for the best odds, 14 percent, to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Rockets finished the season with a 22-60 mark.

“On behalf of the (owner Tillman) Fertitta family and the entire Rockets organization, I would like to thank Stephen for his contributions to the team and the Houston community over the past three seasons,” general manager Rafael Stone said. “I have great respect for Stephen both as a person and as a basketball mind. His character, leadership, and positivity have been invaluable during this stage of our growth.”

The Athletic reported former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel and former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka are among the targets Stone will consider for the opening.

Silas, 49, was an NBA assistant for two decades and was hired away from the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, taking over a roster with headliners James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was a vocal supporter of Silas taking over the Rockets, but only weeks after he was hired, Westbrook demanded a trade.

