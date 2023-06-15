Second season of FIBA-endorsed Indian National Basketball League 3x3 to start in June

Published : Jun 15, 2023 19:55 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

The Kochi Tigers team won the first season of the Indian National Basketball League in Kochi, on October 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3x3 is set to make its return for Season 2.

Building on the success of its inaugural season, the league promises to deliver exhilarating basketball action across four prominent locations during the league stage. The selected venues are Bengaluru (Outdoor, Sree Kanteerava Stadium), Chandigarh (Chandigarh University Ground), Noida (Jaypee Stadium) and Pune (Deccan Gymkhana).

The National Finals will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The First round begins on the 16th of June to the 18th. The national Finals will be held from June 30th – July 2nd.

Prize Money

The prize money, for this FIBA (International Basketball Federation) endorsed event, is in excess of Rs. 20 lakhs.

The men’s champions of this edition will earn the opportunity to represent India at the FIBA 3x3 Challenger in Shanghai, a testament to the league’s commitment to fostering international participation and recognition.

More than 700 teams have registered for Season 2, emphasizing the growing popularity and widespread enthusiasm for basketball and the league.

The first set of INBL competitions was held in March-May 2022. The champions of the INBL 3x3 National Finals, held in May 2022, went on to represent India in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour in Cebu. The quartet that was the INBL 3x3 National U18 champions were exactly the four that comprised the Indian National U18 team that won the historic silver medal at the FIBA U17 3x3 Asia Cup 2022, qualifying for the FIBA U18 3x3 World Cup 2023.

Rupinder Brar, Chairman and Director of HAI (Headstart Arena India), expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The launch of INBL 3x3 Season 2 provides a fantastic opportunity for India’s top basketball talent to showcase their abilities.”

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Indian National Basketball League 3x3 for Season 2. With the increased prize money, new locations, and the introduction of an open category, we are set to witness an even more exciting and inclusive competition this year. We invite all basketball enthusiasts to join us on this incredible journey as we witness the nation’s top teams battle it out for glory,” said Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL.