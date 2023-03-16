Ja Morant has been missing from action for Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA since he appeared to have displayed a gun on March 4 at a Denver area nightclub in an Instagram live video.

Morant was initially suspended for two matches before being sent to a rehabilitation program by the league itself.

The 2023 All Star was also subject of a Washington Post report that said he was accused in police reports of punching a teenager repeatedly during a pickup basketball gam

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that the player has been suspended for eight matches without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

“The league office conducted an investigation of the March 4 incident. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period.

“The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime,” the NBA said in a statement.

For how many games has Ja Morant been suspended?

When will Ja Morant return for Memphis Grizzlies?

The NBA statement said that Morant will be eligible to return for the side against Dallas Mavericks on March 20, virtually meaning he will miss just three more games.

Grizzlies games Ja Morant will miss Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat - March 15 Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs - March 17 Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors - March 18

How many games has Ja Morant already missed for Memphis Grizzlies?

Morant has been out of the last five games the Grizzlies have played. The side’s record in his absence has been 3-2.