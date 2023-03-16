Basketball

NBA: When will Ja Morant return for Memphis Grizzlies?

Morant has been missing from action since March 4 after the guard appeared to have flashed a gun at a nightclub in Denver.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had been suspended indefinitely by the league.

Ja Morant has been missing from action for Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA since he appeared to have displayed a gun on March 4 at a Denver area nightclub in an Instagram live video.

Morant was initially suspended for two matches before being sent to a rehabilitation program by the league itself.

The 2023 All Star was also subject of a Washington Post report that said he was accused in police reports of punching a teenager repeatedly during a pickup basketball gam

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that the player has been suspended for eight matches without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

“The league office conducted an investigation of the March 4 incident. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. 

“The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime,” the NBA said in a statement.

For how many games has Ja Morant been suspended?

Ja Morant has been suspended without pay for eight games for conduct detrimental to the league.

When will Ja Morant return for Memphis Grizzlies?

The NBA statement said that Morant will be eligible to return for the side against Dallas Mavericks on March 20, virtually meaning he will miss just three more games.

Grizzlies games Ja Morant will miss
Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat - March 15
Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs - March 17
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors - March 18

How many games has Ja Morant already missed for Memphis Grizzlies?

Morant has been out of the last five games the Grizzlies have played. The side’s record in his absence has been 3-2.

Grizzlies results without Ja Morant
Lost 135-129 to Los Angeles Clippers - March 5
Lost 112-103 to Los Angeles Lakers - March 7
Won 131-110 vs Golden State Warriors - March 9
Won 112-108 vs Dallas Mavericks - March 11
Won 104-88 vs Dallas Mavericks - March 13

