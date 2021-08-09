Green shines for Rockets amid COVID-19 barriers

Jalen Green scored 23 points to lead all five starters in double figures, winning a matchup with No. 3 overall choice Evan Mobley of Cleveland as the Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-76 on Sunday night.

The second overall pick from this year's draft helped bring the headlines back to the court. He was without one of his Houston teammates, Armoni Brooks, for his NBA Summer League debut because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Washington-Indiana game was also postponed for the same reason. A couple of hours before Atlanta and Boston tipped off to open the Las Vegas Summer League, the league announced the postponement of the Wizards' game against the Pacers because contact tracing left Washington without enough players.

There was no word from the NBA about Washington’s next scheduled game Tuesday against Sacramento.

Green, who skipped college and prepared for the draft by playing in the G League, was 9 of 18 from the field and had five rebounds.

“The ultimate goal for the G League Ignite was to be a pro and learn the game as much as we can before we head up to the NBA,” Green said. “I think we accomplished that. We learned how to be a pro on and off the court. I think I showed it tonight.”

Expected to be a floor leader for the Rockets, Green had just two assists, but the second was a pass to a cutting K.J. Martin Jr. for a dunk and a 76-72 lead with 2:32 remaining. Martin then hit a 3 for a six-point lead and finished with 17 points.

Mobley, the 7-footer who turned pro after one season at Southern California, struggled from the field, going 6 of 17 for 12 points with five rebounds, and three blocks.

Turkey's Alperen Sengun, one of four first-round picks for Houston after the 16th overall choice was acquired from Oklahoma City, had 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Josh Christopher, the 24th pick, scored 13.

Isaac Okoro, the fifth overall pick by the Cavaliers last year, led Cleveland with 17 points. Lamar Stevens had 15 points and nine rebounds. Mfiondu Kabengele had nine boards.