James Harden out through All-Star break with hamstring strain

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was ruled out of this weekend's NBA All-Star Game on Monday, the league said in a statement.

Harden, who joined the Sixers last week in a stunning trade from the Brooklyn Nets, will be replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers centre Jarrett Allen on LeBron James' team.

The Sixers said Harden would also miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break -- against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Kevin Durant snubs James Harden in All-Star draft with LeBron James

Harden is still recovering from a hamstring strain that forced him to miss multiple games with Brooklyn before he was traded away last week.

Harden had been selected by team captain James after being ignored by former Nets team-mate Kevin Durant during the selection of the All-Star line-ups last Thursday.

The All-Star game takes place on Sunday in Cleveland.