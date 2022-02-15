Basketball Basketball James Harden out through All-Star break with hamstring strain Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was named Monday to replace Harden on Team LeBron in the All-Star Game. Team Sportstar Los Angeles 15 February, 2022 07:59 IST The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Monday that superstar guard James Harden will miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Los Angeles 15 February, 2022 07:59 IST Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was ruled out of this weekend's NBA All-Star Game on Monday, the league said in a statement.Harden, who joined the Sixers last week in a stunning trade from the Brooklyn Nets, will be replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers centre Jarrett Allen on LeBron James' team.The Sixers said Harden would also miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break -- against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Kevin Durant snubs James Harden in All-Star draft with LeBron James Harden is still recovering from a hamstring strain that forced him to miss multiple games with Brooklyn before he was traded away last week.Harden had been selected by team captain James after being ignored by former Nets team-mate Kevin Durant during the selection of the All-Star line-ups last Thursday.The All-Star game takes place on Sunday in Cleveland. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :