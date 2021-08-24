Biden praises WNBA champs for social justice activism

President Joe Biden honored the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm on Monday, celebrating its success on the court and hailing the four-time title holders for changing lives with its activism.

The visit marked the first time that an NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers were feted by Barack Obama in 2016.

Presidents typically host college and major league sports champions for a White House ceremony. But the two big basketball leagues skipped such celebrations during Donald Trump's administration as several prominent players and coaches were outspoken about their opposition to Trump's rhetoric and policies.

Biden marveled at the team and its feats on the court. The team included three players who won gold medals as part of Team USA’s women’s basketball team at this summer’s Olympic games—Sue Bird, Jewell Lloyd and Breanna Stewart. The three presented Biden with a souvenir Storm jersey.

Biden also took a moment to note team members' efforts to spotlight the issue of police brutality in Black communities, promote voter registration, speak out about violence against transgendered people and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

“What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives,” Biden said. “That’s what winners do. They shine the light and lift people up. They’re a force for change. That’s the Seattle Storm, that’s the WNBA.”

ALSO READ | Indian men’s basketball team qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2021

Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder also praised the team's activism and noted WNBA players' efforts last year on behalf of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in its winning Senate campaigns in Georgia.

Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the Atlanta Dream. Loeffler, an ally of Trump, came under criticism from WNBA players for attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler and her fellow owners sold the team this year.

“It feels good to be back in this place and have our achievements celebrated in this way,” Stewart said in brief remarks at the ceremony.

Before the visit, Bird said that with Trump out of office, she was happy to visit the White House “now that it’s back in a place where it’s considered an honor.”

Many WNBA players, including Bird, have been outspoken in their embrace of social justice movements such as Black Lives Matter, which Trump characterized as a violent, radical ideology. Trump was also critical of Bird’s fiancée, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

“I think for a very long time, up until 2016, going to the White House was an honor — it wasn’t necessarily political," Bird said before the visit. “It was to meet the president of the United States. The person who holds that office acknowledging your team’s success.”