Knicks forward Julius Randle out for Game 1 against Miami Heat

The All-Star forward aggravated a left ankle injury late in the first half of New York’s clinching Game 5 win against Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Reuters
30 April, 2023 22:19 IST
Julius Randle averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games against the Cavaliers in the first round of NBA Playoffs.

Julius Randle averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games against the Cavaliers in the first round of NBA Playoffs.

The All-Star forward aggravated a left ankle injury late in the first half of New York’s clinching Game 5 win against Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

New York Knicks is expected to be without leading scorer Julius Randle on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of its Eastern Conference semifinal series against the visiting Miami Heat.

The All-Star forward aggravated a left ankle injury late in the first half of New York’s clinching Game 5 win against Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He left the game and later returned to the bench in street clothes.

Randle missed the last five games of the regular season with the injury but returned to average 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games against the Cavaliers.

Randle, 28, averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game to go with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 77 games (all starts) in 2022-23, his fourth season with the Knicks and ninth in the league. He was named an All-Star for the second time, the first coming in 2020-21 in his breakout season for New York.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night, also at Madison Square Garden.

