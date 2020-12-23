Basketball

Jordan, Kobe the best to have played NBA: Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard said he wants to emulate NBA greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 December, 2020 11:27 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 December, 2020 11:27 IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers officially re-sign Davis, James
Can the Lakers manage an encore? 'Yes, we can' says LeBron
Anthony Edwards chosen as #1 pick in the NBA Draft
 More Videos
WATCH - NBA Finals: Lakers takes Game 1 with easy win over Miami Heat
LA Lakers: This season's top three plays
Bam Adebayo
Adebayo’s block helps Heat win Game 1 over Celtics
NBA: Lebron James leads Lakers to Western Conference Finals
NBA: Nuggets stun Clippers, take Game Five
We stood together as a league: LeBron after Jacob Blake shooting
NBA: Leonard's 35 points in vain for Los Angeles Clippers
NBA: James Harden thrills with 35 points for Houston Rockets