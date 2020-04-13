Kentucky sophmore Immanuel Quickley to enter 2020 NBA Draft

Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley is entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

Quickley is expected to be a first-round pick after leading the Wildcats this season with 16.1 points per game and being named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Kentucky won the SEC regular-season championship before the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It saddens me that my brothers and I were not able to compete for the national championship this year due to circumstances beyond our control,” Quickley said in a release on Monday.

"But after praying about it and discussing with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my remaining eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.”

Quickley joins fellow guards Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans as Kentucky players to leave early for the draft.