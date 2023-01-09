Basketball

Nets’ Durant out for at least two weeks with sprained right knee

Kevin Durant had an MRI on Monday that revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament.

09 January, 2023 22:44 IST
Kevin Durant (centre) in action during an NBA contest on Sunday between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant (centre) in action during an NBA contest on Sunday between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets. | Photo Credit: AP

Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and his team Brooklyn Nets says he will miss at least two weeks.

Durant was hurt on Sunday in Nets’ 102-101 victory in Miami and had an MRI on Monday that revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament. The team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant has led the Nets to 18 wins in their last 20 games and a 27-13 record, a game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA.

