Kevin Durant facing one-week quarantine, set to miss four games

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will need to quarantine for seven days because of contact tracing and exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, according to multiple reports on Monday afternoon.

Durant's first missed game will be vs. the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, as the Nets already listed him as "out" on its status report on Monday because of "health and safety protocols."

NBA fines three players for fight in Charlotte-Dallas contest

Durant could miss three more games for the Nets, which is off to a 3-4 start in Steve Nash's first season as head coach. Brooklyn is set to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes first woman to direct NBA team

Durant leads the Nets with an average of 28.2 points to go along with 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his first half-dozen games of the season. The 32-year-old is shooting 51.4 per cent from the field and 45.5 per cent from beyond the arc after missing all of last season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

In May, Durant announced he had the coronavirus. He has tested negative in multiple recent tests for the virus, according to ESPN.