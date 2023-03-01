Basketball

Kevin Durant set to make his Phoenix Suns debut

The Suns acquired Durant at the trade deadline in a four-team deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and five first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Reuters
LOS ANGELES 01 March, 2023 09:57 IST
Kevin Durant during a news conference.

Kevin Durant during a news conference. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kevin Durant is set to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday, three weeks after the blockbuster NBA trade that sent him from Brooklyn to Phoenix.

“Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut tomorrow in Charlotte,” the Suns said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Durant has missed 20 NBA games - 14 when he was still with the Nets - because of a sprained ligament in his right knee

Durant was an animated observer as the Suns dropped a 104-101 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, with Phoenix coach Monty Williams saying the newly arrived superstar was “itching to get out there.”

“I was having fun out there before I got injured, so looking forward to going out there and picking up where I left off,” Durant told reporters at Suns practice on Tuesday.

“I know it ain’t gonna be that smooth,” added Durant, who was averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists before he was traded. “It’s gonna take me some time to get used to everything early on, but as far as just having fun and just getting lost in the game, I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

Durant had shocked the NBA by requesting a trade before the season, when Phoenix was reportedly a preferred destination.

He ended up staying put in Brooklyn until after Kyrie Irving was abruptly dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

He’ll take the floor for a Suns team that is fourth in the Western Conference, 10 games behind West leaders Denver and three games behind third-placed Sacramento.

