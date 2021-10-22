Klay Thompson unhappy being left off NBA 75th Anniversary team

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson isn't pleased about being left off the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

The five-time All-Star, who hasn't played since sustaining a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, took to Instagram Thursday night to share his view.

"Maybe I'm just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I'm top 75 all time," Thompson wrote.

Thompson, 31, averaged 19.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 46 percent from the field and almost 42 percent from behind the arc in his eight NBA seasons. He was a big part of the Warriors' three recent title runs.

He is currently sidelined by an Achilles injury and reportedly hopes to return around Christmas.