More Sports Basketball Basketball Kobe Bryant helicopter crash post-mortem results published A post-mortem examination of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash said all nine victims died of blunt trauma. Tom Webber 16 May, 2020 17:31 IST Kobe Bryant (R) and his daughter Gianna (L) - Getty Images Tom Webber 16 May, 2020 17:31 IST The cause of death for all nine victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been ruled as blunt trauma, a post-mortem has confirmed. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-coroner on Friday published the results from examinations of those who lost their lives in the incident in Calabasas, California on January 26. The crash occurred amid heavy fog but an investigation into the cause is ongoing. A statement read: "On January 28, the cause of death for all nine decedents was certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident." Kobe Bryant chopper crash pilot had no drugs in system: autopsy Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan were on board with the Bryants. A 180-page report also showed that Zobayan tested negative for drugs and alcohol. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named the league's MVP in 2008, was selected for the All-Star Game on 18 occasions and received All-NBA First Team honours on 11 occasions. The two-time Olympic gold medallist's jersey numbers of eight and 24 were retired by the Lakers following his death aged 41. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos