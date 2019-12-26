NBA wrap: Clippers beats Lakers in Christmas clash, Giannis' Bucks losses to 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers claimed Christmas Day honours as neighbour Los Angeles Lakers crashed to its fourth consecutive defeat in the NBA.

Kawhi Leonard starred with 35 points to lead Clippers past slumping Lakers 111-106 in the battle of LA on Wednesday.

Leonard scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and added 12 rebounds as the Clippers beat Lakers for the second time this season, having also won on opening night.

Lakers (24-7) led 63-51 at half-time but was outscored 60-43 by the Clippers (23-10) in the second half in Los Angeles.

Montrezl Harrell posted 18 points off the bench and Clippers team-mate Paul George contributed 17 at Staples Center midweek.

LeBron James, who returned from a muscle strain, put up 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the beaten Lakers, while Kyle Kuzma led the way with his 25 points.

Embiid takes down Bucks

Joel Embiid was at his brilliant best with 31 points and 11 rebounds as Philadelphia 76ers upstaged league leader Milwaukee Bucks 121-109. It was Embiid's seventh game of the season with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Simmons added 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown was 10 for 13 from the field and five-of-seven from three-point range for 30 points to inspire the Boston Celtics' 118-102 victory against defending champion Toronto Raptors. Chris Boucher had 24 points off the bench for the Raptors.

Damion Lee's 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds helped the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 116-104. It was Golden State's third straight win. Double-doubles from Russell Westbrook (30 points, 12 rebounds), James Harden (24 points, 11 assists) and Clint Capela (10 points, 11 rebounds) were not enough for the Rockets.

Giannis struggles from the floor

While Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, it was a tough night for the reigning MVP. He was eight of 27 from the floor and 0 of seven from three-point range.

Wednesday's results

Boston Celtics 118-102 Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers 121-109 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 116-104 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers 111-106 Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans 112-100 Denver Nuggets

Spurs at Mavs

After its high-scoring battle against Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs takes on Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Mavericks could welcome back star guard Luka Doncic.