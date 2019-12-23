NBA wrap: Lakers loses without LeBron, Raptors stuns Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers lost in LeBron James' absence in the NBA on Sunday, while Toronto Raptors rallied from 30 points down to beat Dallas Mavericks.

James missed the clash with the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain and his absence hurt the Western Conference leader in a 128-104 loss at Staples Center.

Anthony Davis played almost a lone hand for Lakers (24-6), posting 32 points and 11 rebounds as he fought through a suspected knee problem sustained after an awkward fall in the third quarter.

Kyle Kuzma added 16 points on his return from an ankle injury but there was no stopping Nuggets (20-8), which was inspired by Paul Millsap's 21 points and a double-double from Will Barton (14 points, 13 rebounds).

Defending champion Raptors, meanwhile, set a franchise record with its incredible 110-107 win against the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks.

Kyle Lowry led the way with 32 points and 10 assists as Toronto (21-8) overturned a 30-point third-quarter deficit to record their largest-ever comeback victory.

Giannis guides Bucks past Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo fell one assist short of a triple-double as his 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists helped Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-89 rout of the Indiana Pacers, which was on a five-game winning streak before Sunday's contest.

Jayson Tatum put up a career-high 39 points on 15-of-29 shooting in the Boston Celtics' 119-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets to stay in touch with the Bucks.

Paul George endured an unhappy return to Oklahoma City as the Los Angeles Clippers, which rested Kawhi Leonard, led for three quarters before slipping to a 118-112 defeat to the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, part of the trade that sent All-Star George to the Clippers, posted 32 points for the second time in a week.

Sunday's results

Toronto Raptors 110-107 Dallas Mavericks

Boston Celtics 119-93 Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder 118-112 Los Angeles Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks 117-89 Indiana Pacers

Denver Nuggets 128-104 Los Angeles Lakers

Raptors at Pacers

Toronto will look to carry its momentum into Monday's important Eastern Conference encounter with the Pacers, which has a point to prove after falling well short against the Bucks.