Basketball

Lakers vs Grizzlies, LIVE Score Game 5: Can Lakers close out series; Starting Five, NBA Playoffs updates

NBA Playoffs: Catch the live score and updates from the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 5 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   27 April, 2023 04:32 IST
Catch the LIVE score and updates from the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 5.

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 5. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

April 27, 2023 04:37
Series so far: Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 Memphis Grizzlies

  • Lakers 128-112 Grizzlies

  • Lakers 93-103 Grizzlies

  • Lakers 111-101 Grizzlies

  • Lakers 117-111 Grizzlies


April 27, 2023 04:29
LIVE STREAMING INFO IN PHILLIPPINES

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 5 be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 5 will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

April 27, 2023 04:28
LIVE STREAMING INFO IN US

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 5 be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5 will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The game can also be live streamed on TNT app.

April 27, 2023 04:28
LIVE STREAMING INFO IN INDIA

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5 start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 5 will start at 5:00 AM IST on April 27 or 7:30 PM ET on April 26 in the United States.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 5 be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 5 will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5?

The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5 will be available on JioCinema app.

The game can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

April 27, 2023 04:28
PREVIEW

Los Angeles Lakers stands on the brink of qualification to the Western Conference semifinals in the NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James and his side will travel to Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday for game five of the first-round series where a win could make the Lakers the first side to win a Playoff series after qualifying through the Play-In tournament.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane would want to emulate their performances from game four and hope to force a sixth iteration in the series.

A loss for Grizzlies would make them only the fifth second seed to be knocked out in the first round of the Playoffs.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us