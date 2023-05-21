Lakers vs Nuggets Live Score, Game 3: LAL 30-36 DEN; Lakers come back in quarter - NBA Playoffs updates

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 3 will be telecast on Sunday, May 21, starting 06:00 AM.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoff games?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on ESPN in the United States.

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.