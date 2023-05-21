Basketball

Lakers vs Nuggets Live Score, Game 3: LAL 30-36 DEN; Lakers come back in quarter - NBA Playoffs updates

NBA Playoffs: Catch the live score and updates from Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   21 May, 2023 06:48 IST
Catch the live score and updates from Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs Game 3. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conferene Finals Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The scores will read Lakers-Nuggets.

May 21, 2023 06:48
30-36

Reaves with another well-controlled dribble. He makes his way through tight space and gets the lay up.

Michael Malone calls a timeout for Denver.

May 21, 2023 06:47
28-36

Porter lets go a chance to dunk and provides a dish to Brown. The latter hits it off the board.

May 21, 2023 06:46
28-34

Walker makes both the shots from the line and it is a six-point game now.

May 21, 2023 06:46
26-34

Bruce Brown with contact on a jumping Lonnie Walker. Free throws incoming.

May 21, 2023 06:45
26-34

Reaves heads to the free throw line after drawing a foul from Porter. Makes both the shots from the line.

May 21, 2023 06:43
24-34

Reaves with a lay up through a crowd of bodies.

May 21, 2023 06:43
22-34

Jeff Green with a teardrop finish off the board.

May 21, 2023 06:43
22-32

Davis with a drive to the rim and a lay up to get the bucket.

May 21, 2023 06:40
End of Q1

Jamal Murray with 17 points in the opening period has seen Denver storm to a 12-point lead. Denver shooting well overall too. They have a 60% efficiency. LeBron and Davis still seem to be warming up.

May 21, 2023 06:39
20-32

Murray with another jump shot from mid range to take his tally to 17 points.

May 21, 2023 06:38
20-30

LeBron is in the high post. He finds a pass to Lonnir Walker from there. Walker takes a jump shot and connects.

May 21, 2023 06:37
17-30

LeBron misses one of the two free throws.

May 21, 2023 06:36
16-30

Murray hits a jump shot from mid range. A turn and shoot move over Schroder.

May 21, 2023 06:36
16-28

LeBron hits a pull up from the paint after Bruce Brown makes two free throws.

May 21, 2023 06:32
14-26

LeBron! He uses a screen from Davis to get the shot and make it. He had his toe on the line which prevents it from being a three.

Nuggets take a timeout.

May 21, 2023 06:30
12-26

Murray gets a shot off the board. He fakes a shot to beat Schroder before the point.

May 21, 2023 06:30
12-24

Bruce Brown with a foul on Davis while he is shooting. Davis takes two FTs and makes both.

May 21, 2023 06:27
10-24

Gordon! He finds the net off the glass. Another bucket from transition for Denver.

May 21, 2023 06:27
10-22

Gordon connects from a distance. He is wanting to take a three pointer but ends up having a foot on the arc.

May 21, 2023 06:26
10-20

Davis takes two free throws and hits just one of them. That’s the first point for Lakers in three minutes.

May 21, 2023 06:25
9-20

Porter from downtown! He gets a pass from Gordon. He is wide open and completes the transition play.

May 21, 2023 06:24
9-17

Porter goes to the line after the foul by LeBron and hits both the free throws.

May 21, 2023 06:20
9-15

LeBron is called for a blocking foul.

Lakers take their first timeout of the game.

May 21, 2023 06:19
9-15

Murray again! He beats Vanderbilt with a dribble, enters the post and pulls up for a shot. He is 5 off 5 now.

May 21, 2023 06:18
9-13

Aaron Gordon is fouled by Anthony Davis and he will head to the line for free throws. Hits both the shots.

May 21, 2023 06:17
9-11

Murray again pulls up to hit a basket. He is just inside the arc on the right side.

May 21, 2023 06:17
9-9

KCP wins the ball back after Davis’ block and the Nuggets are able to get their bucket.

May 21, 2023 06:17
9-7

Davis with a dunk to take his team ahead and then a block on Jokic on the other end.

May 21, 2023 06:16
7-7

Both teams miss three pointers. Reaves for Lakers and Porter for Denver.

May 21, 2023 06:15
7-7

Reaves with a set up for Davis who dunks the ball in.

May 21, 2023 06:14
5-7

Davis with a floater from close range.

May 21, 2023 06:14
3-7

Murray with his second bucket. This time he hits a three after Porter plays the ball to him.

May 21, 2023 06:14
3-4

Murray with a short dribble into the paint and a jumper. Davis misses a board shot at the other end.

May 21, 2023 06:13
3-2

Russell with a triple to start the score. Gets an assist from LeBron.

May 21, 2023 06:12
0-2

KCP with a jump shot off a dribble to hit the first bucket of the night.

May 21, 2023 06:12
0-0

Denver gets the first possession of the game.

May 21, 2023 06:11
0-0

We’re all set for the jump ball. Lakers take on Nuggets in Game 3.

May 21, 2023 06:05
Denver Nuggets record on the road

The Nuggets have fared rather below-par in their road games this playoffs. They have a 2-3 win-loss record and have allowed 115 point per game.

May 21, 2023 05:54
Lakers’ home record

Los Angeles has won all six games at home in this year’s playoffs. In the regular season, the Lakers ended with 10-4 run at home. This is the form that coach Darvin Ham will bank on when his team tries to avoid getting pushed to the brink of elimination.

May 21, 2023 05:45
Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup
May 21, 2023 05:43
Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup
May 21, 2023 05:38
LeBron James’ three point troubles

The Lakers star has missed 19 straight three point shots in the NBA Playoffs this year. In the second game against the Nuggets, LeBron failed to make any of the six attempted three-point shots.

May 21, 2023 05:23
The Joker strikes

Nikola Jokic has been instrumental in the Nuggets leading the series 2-0. The two-time MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists this series. He also got triple-doubles in both games so far.

May 21, 2023 05:15
Michael Malone is unhappy

The Denver Nuggets coach is unhappy with the spotlight offered to the Lakers, despite his team being ahead in the series. But, his team is willing to use that to motivate itself and win the series.

READ MORE:

NBA: Nuggets coach blasts ‘national narrative’ spotlighting Lakers

May 21, 2023 05:07
The King in his zone

LeBron James before the start of the game today at the Crypto.com Arena.

May 21, 2023 05:04
Western Conference Finals so far
  • Game 1: Lakers 126-132 Nuggets
  • Game 2: Lakers 103-108 Nuggets

May 21, 2023 04:59
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 3 will be telecast on Sunday, May 21, starting 06:00 AM.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoff games?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on ESPN in the United States.

Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

May 21, 2023 04:53
PREVIEW

Although Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season transformation is one of this NBA season’s best stories, LeBron James and his teammates finally appear to be running out of steam in the Western Conference finals.

It has also finally run into an opponent capable of making sure this story doesn’t have a completely happy ending.

FULL PREVIEW:

NBA: Lakers looking for boost after falling behind Denver in Western Conference finals

