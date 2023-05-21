Lakers vs Nuggets Live Score, Game 3: LAL 30-36 DEN; Lakers come back in quarter - NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conferene Finals Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The scores will read Lakers-Nuggets.
Reaves with another well-controlled dribble. He makes his way through tight space and gets the lay up.
Michael Malone calls a timeout for Denver.
Porter lets go a chance to dunk and provides a dish to Brown. The latter hits it off the board.
Walker makes both the shots from the line and it is a six-point game now.
Bruce Brown with contact on a jumping Lonnie Walker. Free throws incoming.
Reaves heads to the free throw line after drawing a foul from Porter. Makes both the shots from the line.
Reaves with a lay up through a crowd of bodies.
Jeff Green with a teardrop finish off the board.
Davis with a drive to the rim and a lay up to get the bucket.
Jamal Murray with 17 points in the opening period has seen Denver storm to a 12-point lead. Denver shooting well overall too. They have a 60% efficiency. LeBron and Davis still seem to be warming up.
Murray with another jump shot from mid range to take his tally to 17 points.
LeBron is in the high post. He finds a pass to Lonnir Walker from there. Walker takes a jump shot and connects.
LeBron misses one of the two free throws.
Murray hits a jump shot from mid range. A turn and shoot move over Schroder.
LeBron hits a pull up from the paint after Bruce Brown makes two free throws.
LeBron! He uses a screen from Davis to get the shot and make it. He had his toe on the line which prevents it from being a three.
Nuggets take a timeout.
Murray gets a shot off the board. He fakes a shot to beat Schroder before the point.
Bruce Brown with a foul on Davis while he is shooting. Davis takes two FTs and makes both.
Gordon! He finds the net off the glass. Another bucket from transition for Denver.
Gordon connects from a distance. He is wanting to take a three pointer but ends up having a foot on the arc.
Davis takes two free throws and hits just one of them. That’s the first point for Lakers in three minutes.
Porter from downtown! He gets a pass from Gordon. He is wide open and completes the transition play.
Porter goes to the line after the foul by LeBron and hits both the free throws.
LeBron is called for a blocking foul.
Lakers take their first timeout of the game.
Murray again! He beats Vanderbilt with a dribble, enters the post and pulls up for a shot. He is 5 off 5 now.
Aaron Gordon is fouled by Anthony Davis and he will head to the line for free throws. Hits both the shots.
Murray again pulls up to hit a basket. He is just inside the arc on the right side.
KCP wins the ball back after Davis’ block and the Nuggets are able to get their bucket.
Davis with a dunk to take his team ahead and then a block on Jokic on the other end.
Both teams miss three pointers. Reaves for Lakers and Porter for Denver.
Reaves with a set up for Davis who dunks the ball in.
Davis with a floater from close range.
Murray with his second bucket. This time he hits a three after Porter plays the ball to him.
Murray with a short dribble into the paint and a jumper. Davis misses a board shot at the other end.
Russell with a triple to start the score. Gets an assist from LeBron.
KCP with a jump shot off a dribble to hit the first bucket of the night.
Denver gets the first possession of the game.
We’re all set for the jump ball. Lakers take on Nuggets in Game 3.
The Nuggets have fared rather below-par in their road games this playoffs. They have a 2-3 win-loss record and have allowed 115 point per game.
Los Angeles has won all six games at home in this year’s playoffs. In the regular season, the Lakers ended with 10-4 run at home. This is the form that coach Darvin Ham will bank on when his team tries to avoid getting pushed to the brink of elimination.
The Lakers star has missed 19 straight three point shots in the NBA Playoffs this year. In the second game against the Nuggets, LeBron failed to make any of the six attempted three-point shots.
Nikola Jokic has been instrumental in the Nuggets leading the series 2-0. The two-time MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists this series. He also got triple-doubles in both games so far.
The Denver Nuggets coach is unhappy with the spotlight offered to the Lakers, despite his team being ahead in the series. But, his team is willing to use that to motivate itself and win the series.
LeBron James before the start of the game today at the Crypto.com Arena.
Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 3 will be telecast on Sunday, May 21, starting 06:00 AM.
Where to live stream the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoff games?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on ESPN in the United States.
Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Although Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season transformation is one of this NBA season’s best stories, LeBron James and his teammates finally appear to be running out of steam in the Western Conference finals.
It has also finally run into an opponent capable of making sure this story doesn’t have a completely happy ending.
