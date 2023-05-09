Basketball

Lakers vs Warriors Live Score, Game 4: LAL 22-21 GSW; Warriors fight back after early Lakers lead - NBA Playoffs updates

NBA Playoffs: Catch the live score and updates from the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals game 4.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   09 May, 2023 08:06 IST
Catch the live score and updates from the Lakers vs Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 4.

Catch the live score and updates from the Lakers vs Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 4. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors Game 4 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Scores will read Warriors-Lakers.

May 09, 2023 08:06
End of Q1

Neck to neck in the first quarter. The shooting has been slightly off from both teams. Davis got running early for the Lakers. Him and LeBron have six points each. Curry and Klay have a three pointer each for the Warriors.

May 09, 2023 08:04
21-22

DiVincenzo nails a wide open three from the left corner. Curry with the assist.

May 09, 2023 08:04
18-22

LeBron with a lay up past Moody.

May 09, 2023 08:03
18-20

Moody with a cheeky fake to put LeBron away. Hits it off the glass.

May 09, 2023 08:02
16-20

Davis to LeBron under the rim. A simple finish for the four time MVP.

May 09, 2023 07:59
16-18

The ball is knocked out of LeBron’s hands on a drive to the rim. Lakers ball.

Coach Darvin Ham calls a timeout.

May 09, 2023 07:57
16-18

Russell with a mid range jumper. Hits!

May 09, 2023 07:57
16-16

Looney now wins an offensive rebound and fires a bucket in over Gabriel.

May 09, 2023 07:57
14-16

LOONEY! Denies Hachimura a dunk.

May 09, 2023 07:57
14-16

Thompson with a three pointer from the left wing. Warriors’ first points in four minutes.

May 09, 2023 07:56
11-16

Hachimura with his first points of the night. Gets them from the free throw line.

May 09, 2023 07:55
11-14

DiVincenzo passes the opportunity to take a lay up and passes to JaMychal at the perimeter instead. The guard misses his shot.

May 09, 2023 07:54
11-14

Reaves with a dunk over Draymond.

May 09, 2023 07:54
11-12

Davis with a buzzer beater to get Lakers back ahead.

May 09, 2023 07:52
11-10

Wiggins is off the court. He ran down the tunnel and back to the locker room. Looks to be something serious.

May 09, 2023 07:50
11-10

Vanderbilt with a diving effort to get the loose ball. Passes it to Reaves who puts it in.

May 09, 2023 07:49
11-8

LeBron with a floater from the paint.

May 09, 2023 07:49
11-6

Wiggins again. Gets a dish under the bucket and lays it in.

May 09, 2023 07:49
9-6

Draymond with a threaded pass to Wiggins under the rim and Warriors gets another two points.

May 09, 2023 07:48
7-6

Curry with a dime to Payton. He’s under the rim and gets the points with a reverse lay up.

May 09, 2023 07:48
5-6

Wiggins gets a pass under the rim and he dunks it in.

May 09, 2023 07:47
3-6

The second FT is also in from Vanderbilt.

May 09, 2023 07:44
3-5

Vanderbilt is fouled and he knocks down first of the two FTs.

Warriors call a timeout!

May 09, 2023 07:42
3-4

Payton fouls LeBron on a lay up. Not a shooting foul though.

May 09, 2023 07:42
3-4

Curry, with a long range three. Dribble and shoot.

May 09, 2023 07:41
0-4

Wiggins’ pass to Draymond is wide and Warriors concede a turnover.

May 09, 2023 07:40
0-4

Wiggins misses his mid range shot for Warriors. He fouls Davis at the other end on a shot. Free Throws for Lakers. Davis 100% efficient from the line.

May 09, 2023 07:39
0-2

Davis starts with a fade away tear drop over Draymond.

May 09, 2023 07:39
0-0

Lakers gets the first possession.

May 09, 2023 07:33
National anthem time

Coco Jones sings the Star Spangled Banner at the Crypto.com Arena tonight.

May 09, 2023 07:23
Golden State Warriors Starting Five

May 09, 2023 07:21
Los Angeles Lakers Starting Five
May 09, 2023 07:12
Series so far
  • Game 1: Lakers 117-112 Warriors
  • Game 2: Lakers 100-127 Warriors
  • Game 3: Warriors 97-127 Lakers

May 09, 2023 07:09
Locked In

LeBron continued his practice of arriving to train before anyone else. Today too, he was alone in the building shooting hoops.

May 09, 2023 07:07
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN PHILLIPPINES

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

May 09, 2023 07:06
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN USA

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The games can also be live streamed on TNT app.

May 09, 2023 07:02
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Game 4 will be telecast on Tuesday, May 9, starting 7:30 AM.

Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

Game 4 will be live streamed on JioCinema.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

May 09, 2023 06:58
PREVIEW

Back in charge of its Western Conference semifinal series once more, the Los Angeles Lakers will see if its advantage can stick this time.

The Lakers took a 2-1 series lead Saturday with a dominating 127-97 victory in Game 3 as the scene shifted to Los Angeles. With another home game on Monday, the Lakers have a chance to move a victory away from their first Western Conference final since they were 2020 NBA champions.

Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lakers on Saturday, while LeBron James added 21 points. Neither played more than two minutes in the fourth quarter with the outcome well in hand.

NBA Semifinals: Lakers aim to take command of series vs. Warriors

