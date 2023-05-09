Lakers vs Warriors Live Score, Game 4: LAL 22-21 GSW; Warriors fight back after early Lakers lead - NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors Game 4 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Scores will read Warriors-Lakers.
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors Game 4 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Scores will read Warriors-Lakers.
Neck to neck in the first quarter. The shooting has been slightly off from both teams. Davis got running early for the Lakers. Him and LeBron have six points each. Curry and Klay have a three pointer each for the Warriors.
DiVincenzo nails a wide open three from the left corner. Curry with the assist.
LeBron with a lay up past Moody.
Moody with a cheeky fake to put LeBron away. Hits it off the glass.
Davis to LeBron under the rim. A simple finish for the four time MVP.
The ball is knocked out of LeBron’s hands on a drive to the rim. Lakers ball.
Coach Darvin Ham calls a timeout.
Russell with a mid range jumper. Hits!
Looney now wins an offensive rebound and fires a bucket in over Gabriel.
LOONEY! Denies Hachimura a dunk.
Thompson with a three pointer from the left wing. Warriors’ first points in four minutes.
Hachimura with his first points of the night. Gets them from the free throw line.
DiVincenzo passes the opportunity to take a lay up and passes to JaMychal at the perimeter instead. The guard misses his shot.
Reaves with a dunk over Draymond.
Davis with a buzzer beater to get Lakers back ahead.
Wiggins is off the court. He ran down the tunnel and back to the locker room. Looks to be something serious.
Vanderbilt with a diving effort to get the loose ball. Passes it to Reaves who puts it in.
LeBron with a floater from the paint.
Wiggins again. Gets a dish under the bucket and lays it in.
Draymond with a threaded pass to Wiggins under the rim and Warriors gets another two points.
Curry with a dime to Payton. He’s under the rim and gets the points with a reverse lay up.
Wiggins gets a pass under the rim and he dunks it in.
The second FT is also in from Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt is fouled and he knocks down first of the two FTs.
Warriors call a timeout!
Payton fouls LeBron on a lay up. Not a shooting foul though.
Curry, with a long range three. Dribble and shoot.
Wiggins’ pass to Draymond is wide and Warriors concede a turnover.
Wiggins misses his mid range shot for Warriors. He fouls Davis at the other end on a shot. Free Throws for Lakers. Davis 100% efficient from the line.
Davis starts with a fade away tear drop over Draymond.
Lakers gets the first possession.
Coco Jones sings the Star Spangled Banner at the Crypto.com Arena tonight.
LeBron continued his practice of arriving to train before anyone else. Today too, he was alone in the building shooting hoops.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The games can also be live streamed on TNT app.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.
Game 4 will be telecast on Tuesday, May 9, starting 7:30 AM.
Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?
Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
Game 4 will be live streamed on JioCinema.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Back in charge of its Western Conference semifinal series once more, the Los Angeles Lakers will see if its advantage can stick this time.
The Lakers took a 2-1 series lead Saturday with a dominating 127-97 victory in Game 3 as the scene shifted to Los Angeles. With another home game on Monday, the Lakers have a chance to move a victory away from their first Western Conference final since they were 2020 NBA champions.
Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lakers on Saturday, while LeBron James added 21 points. Neither played more than two minutes in the fourth quarter with the outcome well in hand.