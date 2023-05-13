Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 6 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The scores will read Warriors-Lakers.
Heat lead 74-71 at the start of the final quarter. A win for Erik Spoelstra’s side would seal a spot in the Conference finals. A win for the Knicks will force a seventh game. This one hangs in the balance.
We’re just days away from the NBA Draft Lottery for this year. The team which gets the number one pick will be the most likely to sign Victor Wembanyama. Here is all you need to know about the event and how it works:
As has been the case in this year’s playoffs, LeBron James was the first to arrive at the court.
The Lakers centre got a knock to his head during game six and had to be taken to the locker room on a wheelchair. Lakers coach, Darvin Ham, however, sounded hopeful that Davis should make it to the starting lineup.
Lakers 117-112 Warriors
Lakers 100-127 Warriors
Warriors 97-127 Lakers
Warriors 101-104 Lakers
Lakers 106-121 Warriors
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.
Game 6 will be telecast on Tuesday, May 13, starting 7:30 AM.
Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?
Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
Game 6 will be live streamed on JioCinema.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The games can also be live streamed on TNT app.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Lakers play host to Golden State, with the home team having a 3-2 series lead.
“Every moment is its own challenge and its own game and its own opportunity to see what you’re made of,” Lakers forward LeBron James said. “Friday is another opportunity for us to see who we are and see what we’re made of and to go out there with, I guess, the grit and the fight that we’ve had since we came together after the All-Star break.”
The Warriors have won a road game in 28 consecutive playoff series, an NBA record. They have to get to 29 with a win Friday, or their reign as champions will end. Curry is taking 23.6 shots per game in the playoffs, about three more per game than he ever has in a postseason run, and who knows how many he’ll need to try to give Golden State its best chance on Friday.
“The guys will always have belief,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s just who they are.”
FULL PREVIEW: