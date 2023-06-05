Magazine

Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron to Dallas- reports

James has two years and 97 million USD remaining on his contract but the second year is voidable.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 22:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: James, 38, reportedly needs surgery on his foot this summer.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: James, 38, reportedly needs surgery on his foot this summer. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has reached out to LeBron James to gauge the latter’s interest in coming to Dallas,  The Athletic reported Monday.

Irving played 20 games for the Mavericks after a midseason trade from Brooklyn and is currently a free agent.

James has two years and 97 million USD remaining on his contract but the second year is voidable. James, who reportedly played the last few months with a torn tendon in his foot, said he has “a lot to think about” about his future.

ALSO READ
NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 2 as Miami Heat levels series

“Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” James said after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

James, 38, reportedly needs surgery on his foot this summer.

Irving and James won an NBA title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Irving, 31, just finished off the final year of a four-year, 136.5 million USD deal he signed with Brooklyn in July 2019, which included a player option for the 2022-23 season.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
