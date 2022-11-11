Basketball

LeBron James doubtful for Lakers vs Kings

James sustained the groin injury midway through the final quarter of Wednesday’s 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reuters
11 November, 2022 10:46 IST
11 November, 2022 10:46 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James got injured during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James got injured during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

James sustained the groin injury midway through the final quarter of Wednesday’s 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was diagnosed with a strained left adductor, coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Thursday.

James is doubtful to play in Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

James sustained the groin injury midway through the final quarter of Wednesday’s 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ham was encouraged that the MRI exam didn’t detect a more serious injury.

Also Read
LeBron James says Nets’ Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play

“It’s not torn, that’s the biggest thing, that he didn’t tear anything,” Ham said. “So it was good news. You know, I’m sure it’s painful. Doubtful, day-to-day, whatever -- I’m just happy there wasn’t anything torn.”

James dealt with a significant groin injury during the 2018-19 campaign when he was limited to 55 games.

And he knew something was wrong immediately on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” James said. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free-throw line.”

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 10 games this season. He had 30 points in 32 minutes against the Clippers before exiting.

The Lakers (2-9) are tied with the Houston Rockets for the fewest wins in the NBA.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us