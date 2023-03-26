LeBron James upgraded to questionable for Lakers vs Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for the side’s game against the visiting Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The announcement comes one day after the team elevated James from out to doubtful for the contest.

James, 38, has sat out the team’s last 13 games after sustaining a tendon injury in his right foot on February 26. The Lakers (37-37) have gone 8-5 in that stretch and sit in eighth place in the Western Conference.

ESPN reported that James will test his foot during pregame warmups to see if he can play.

Should James be unable to play on Sunday, the 19-time All-Star’s next opportunity to return to the court comes in the rematch versus the Bulls on Wednesday in Chicago.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 47 games this season.