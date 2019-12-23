More Sports Basketball Basketball LeBron James ruled out of LA Lakers' clash with Denver Nuggets A muscle strain will sideline LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets meet on Sunday. Sacha Pisani 23 December, 2019 10:15 IST Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 23 December, 2019 10:15 IST Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss the showdown against the Denver Nuggets, the NBA franchise confirmed.James was in doubt for Sunday's NBA clash due to a thoracic muscle strain, suffered during a 105-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.The Lakers (24-5) announced James' absence just hours before tip-off at Staples Center in Los Angeles, though Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis will face the Nuggets (19-8).James – whose first season with the Lakers was ravaged by injury – is averaging 25.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2019-20.Lakers tops the Western Conference, while the Nuggets is third after winning five straight games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.