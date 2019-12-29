More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA wrap: LeBron brings Lakers back to winning ways, Doncic leads Mavs to win over Warriors Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways, while neighbours Los Angeles Clippers lost on Saturday. Sacha Pisani 29 December, 2019 12:35 IST LA Lakers star LeBron James posted a double-double to snap the Lakers' season-long winless run away to Trail Blazers on Saturday. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 29 December, 2019 12:35 IST LeBron James led the way as Los Angeles Lakers ended a four-game losing streak with a 128-120 win over Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA.James posted a double-double to snap the Lakers' season-long winless run away to Trail Blazers on Saturday.In doubt with a groin problem, James took to the court and scored 21 points and tallied 16 assists for the Lakers in Portland.Kyle Kuzma put up 24 points and Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis added 20 points.Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had a game-high 31 points as Portland lost its third consecutive game.Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers lost 120-107 at home to the Utah Jazz.Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kawhi Leonard recorded 19 points, but Clippers went down to the visiting Jazz – which was led by Donovan Mitchell's 30 points. Doncic delivers another triple-doubleIt was the Luka Doncic show as the Dallas Mavericks star had 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in just 30 minutes. His ninth triple-double of the season led Mavericks past Golden State Warriors 141-121. Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell finished with 35 points and nine three-pointers.James Harden starred with 44 points and 10 rebounds as Houston Rockets defeated Brooklyn Nets 108-98.Joel Embiid posted 35 points and 11 rebounds but Philadelphia 76ers suffered a heartbreaking 117-116 overtime loss to Miami Heat.Defending champion Toronto Raptors topped Boston Celtics 113-97 thanks to Kyle Lowry's 30 points. Serge Ibaka contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds.DeMar DeRozan (29 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (25 points, 12 rebounds) combined to help San Antonio Spurs beat Detroit Pistons 136-109. Happy HolidaysJrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday made history in New Orleans Pelicans' 120-98 victory against the Indiana Pacers. It was the first time in the NBA three brothers shared the court at the same time. Saturday's resultsDenver Nuggets 119-110 Memphis GrizzliesToronto Raptors 113-97 Boston CelticsNew Orleans Pelicans 120-98 Indiana PacersMiami Heat 117-116 Philadelphia 76ers (OT)Chicago Bulls 116-81 Atlanta HawksCleveland Cavaliers 94-88 Minnesota TimberwolvesNew York Knicks 107-100 Washington WizardsHouston Rockets 108-98 Brooklyn NetsSan Antonio Spurs 136-109 Detroit PistonsDallas Mavericks 141-121 Golden State WarriorsMilwaukee Bucks 111-100 Orlando MagicPhoenix Suns 112-110 Sacramento KingsLos Angeles Lakers 128-120 Portland Trail BlazersUtah Jazz 120-107 Los Angeles Clippers Mavs at LakersDoncic and Mavericks will travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to face James and Lakers in a Western Conference showdown. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.