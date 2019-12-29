NBA wrap: LeBron brings Lakers back to winning ways, Doncic leads Mavs to win over Warriors

LeBron James led the way as Los Angeles Lakers ended a four-game losing streak with a 128-120 win over Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA.

James posted a double-double to snap the Lakers' season-long winless run away to Trail Blazers on Saturday.

In doubt with a groin problem, James took to the court and scored 21 points and tallied 16 assists for the Lakers in Portland.

Kyle Kuzma put up 24 points and Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis added 20 points.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had a game-high 31 points as Portland lost its third consecutive game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers lost 120-107 at home to the Utah Jazz.

Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kawhi Leonard recorded 19 points, but Clippers went down to the visiting Jazz – which was led by Donovan Mitchell's 30 points.

Doncic delivers another triple-double

It was the Luka Doncic show as the Dallas Mavericks star had 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in just 30 minutes. His ninth triple-double of the season led Mavericks past Golden State Warriors 141-121. Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell finished with 35 points and nine three-pointers.

James Harden starred with 44 points and 10 rebounds as Houston Rockets defeated Brooklyn Nets 108-98.

Joel Embiid posted 35 points and 11 rebounds but Philadelphia 76ers suffered a heartbreaking 117-116 overtime loss to Miami Heat.

Defending champion Toronto Raptors topped Boston Celtics 113-97 thanks to Kyle Lowry's 30 points. Serge Ibaka contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan (29 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (25 points, 12 rebounds) combined to help San Antonio Spurs beat Detroit Pistons 136-109.

Happy Holidays

Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday made history in New Orleans Pelicans' 120-98 victory against the Indiana Pacers. It was the first time in the NBA three brothers shared the court at the same time.

Saturday's results

Denver Nuggets 119-110 Memphis Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors 113-97 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 120-98 Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat 117-116 Philadelphia 76ers (OT)

Chicago Bulls 116-81 Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers 94-88 Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks 107-100 Washington Wizards

Houston Rockets 108-98 Brooklyn Nets

San Antonio Spurs 136-109 Detroit Pistons

Dallas Mavericks 141-121 Golden State Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks 111-100 Orlando Magic

Phoenix Suns 112-110 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers 128-120 Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz 120-107 Los Angeles Clippers

Mavs at Lakers

Doncic and Mavericks will travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to face James and Lakers in a Western Conference showdown.