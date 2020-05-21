More Sports Basketball Basketball Pierce leaves LeBron out of his top five NBA players of all-time LeBron James is considered one of the best NBA players ever, but not according to Paul Pierce. Dejan Kalinic 21 May, 2020 10:59 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 21 May, 2020 10:59 IST Former NBA star Paul Pierce believes LeBron James is not among the top five players in history.The Los Angeles Lakers star is widely regarded as one of the best players ever, a debate which has raged again following the airing of 'The Last Dance', a documentary focusing on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.However, Pierce refused to include James – a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP – in his top five.READ: Horace Grant slams Michael Jordan over 'Last Dance' claim "Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Magic [Johnson], Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe [Bryant], [Larry] Bird, these guys are all top-10 players who have either helped build up their organisation or continued the tradition," the 10-time NBA All-Star told ESPN.On James, Pierce said: "He went and put together a team in Miami, he came back to Cleveland and put that team together."Then he went to the Lakers, where a tradition has already been made, and that's still to be continued."James' Lakers were 49-14 and top of the Western Conference when this season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos