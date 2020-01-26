More Sports Basketball Basketball LeBron passes Bryant to go third for most NBA points Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James claimed yet another record as he got past Kobe Bryant to climb into the third spot for most all-time points in the NBA. Dejan Kalinic 26 January, 2020 11:00 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James become the third-highest point-scorer in NBA history with 33,644 points to his name. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 26 January, 2020 11:00 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James moved past Kobe Bryant and into third for for most all-time points in the NBA.James needed just 18 points to surpass Bryant during the Lakers' clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The star leapfrogged Bryant (33,643) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. 33,655 and counting for @KingJames... as he takes sole possession of 3rd on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/AtxXJXBP4a— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020 Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) have scored more NBA points than James. James was averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds heading into the clash with the 76ers. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.