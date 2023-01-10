Basketball

LeBron James ruled out against Nuggets with sore left ankle

The Los Angeles Lakers has ruled out LeBron James for Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle.

AP
10 January, 2023 09:03 IST
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) defend against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) . | Photo Credit: AP

Earlier in the day, James was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.

The 18-time All-Star has won the weekly award 66 times in his career, including on five occasions with the Lakers.

James, 38, is closing in on a milestone, sitting just 35 points away from joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as members of the NBA’s 38,000-point club.

The Lakers were already without Anthony Davis because of a right foot stress injury, and forward Troy Brown Jr. was ruled out with a strained left quadriceps.

