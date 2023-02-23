The 2024 NBA Draft is still 16 months away, but ESPN revealed its mock draft on Wednesday and it features a familiar name in the top 10.

It’s Bronny James - LeBron James Jr. formally - and he is projected by ESPN as the No. 10 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 2024.

Of course, much will change before then, but the younger James has shot up the draft board. The senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., is a guard and a strong perimeter defender.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the 2023 class, as ranked by 247Sports. Per the 247Sports composite, he is a four-star prospect, ranked No. 33 overall and the No. 9 combo guard in the nation.

Last June, he made the list at No. 47 overall.

Of course, the team that drafts James will have the first crack at signing his father -- the NBA’s all-time leading scorer -- for the 2024-25 season. LeBron James has said he would like to play with his son before retirement.

The Los Angeles Times reported last month that Bronny James intends to announce his college choice after his senior season, with Ohio State, Oregon and Southern California the top contenders. Since he can’t enter the draft until he has been out of high school one year, he also could take the year off to train for the draft.

In the ESPN mock draft, 6-9 forward Matas Buzelis of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas was the projected top pick. He is bypassing college to play for the G League Ignite after high school.