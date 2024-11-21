 />
LeBron James says he is taking break from social media over ‘negative takes’

It is not the first time James has stepped away from social mediam having taken breaks before, but usually to concentrate on his basketball.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 10:41 IST , Los Angeles - 2 MINS READ

AFP
LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James said Wednesday he was taking an indefinite hiatus from social media after sharing a post which railed against “negative” coverage in US media.

James, who has some 212 million combined followers on his Instagram and X accounts, announced his break from social media after sharing a post by Rich Kleiman, the long-time agent of NBA star Kevin Durant.

“With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of the national sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes,” Kleiman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I for one find it all a waste of breath.”

Los Angeles Lakers ace James shared the post to his followers with a one word comment: “AMEN!!”

The 39-year-old then followed up that post to confirm he was leaving social media -- for now.

“And with that said, I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care,” James wrote on X.

ALSO READ | NBA 2024-25: Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton to undergo season-ending knee surgery

It is not the first time James has stepped away from social media. The record points scorer has taken breaks before, but usually to concentrate on his basketball.

James had hinted at disaffection with online criticism following the Lakers’ win over Utah on Tuesday when Los Angeles rookie Dalton Knecht erupted for 37 points.

Talking about Knecht’s performance, James said he had been aware of the rookie’s talent from watching his collegiate career at Tennessee.

“Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time,” James said.

“They say I lie about everything. So what am I now? I’ve been said it. I watched him. I watched Tennessee a lot,” he added

