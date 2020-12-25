More Sports Basketball Basketball Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James plans to play on Christmas Day after rolling ankle James' status came into question after he rolled his left ankle in the Lakers' 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Reuters 25 December, 2020 06:48 IST Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James plans to play against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 25 December, 2020 06:48 IST Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James plans to play against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.James' status came into question after he rolled his left ankle in the Lakers' 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. NBA defends James Harden punishment: 'It's Christmas' "I'll be ready to go tomorrow on Christmas Day," James told reporters on Thursday. "I've never missed a Christmas Day game, and I don't plan on missing one tomorrow."James collected 22 points, five rebounds and five assists on Tuesday before sitting out the final eight minutes of the contest. NBA says two players test positive in latest COVID-19 results James, who turns 36 on Dec. 30, averaged 25.3 points, an NBA-leading 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 67 games last season. The 16-time All-Star and four-time Most Valuable Player won his fourth NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honours against the Miami Heat, last season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos