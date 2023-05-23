Lakers vs Nuggets Live Score, Game 4: Los Angeles aims to avoid sweep; Starting Lineups, NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conferene Finals Game 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The four-time NBA winner has twice been on teams that have been swept.
1. NBA Finals 2007 vs San Antonio Spurs
2. NBA Finals 2018 vs Golden State Warriors
On both these occasions, LeBron was playing for Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Lakers 126-132 Nuggets
- Lakers 105-111 Nuggets
- Nuggets 119-108 Lakers
No team has ever turned around a 0-3 deficit in the NBA Playoffs and that precisely the challenge that Los Angeles Lakers is confronted by.
Riding on a prolific Jamal Murray and a dependent Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets is one win away from its first NBA Finals appearance.
While the first two games in Denver stretched right down to the wire, the third was a comfortable win for the Nuggets. And that too on the road.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham still feels his team has a chance in the series. It takes four games to win after all, he says. While dreaming of holding out for the next four might be a distant reality for now, the Lakers will surely take their home court on Monday with hopes of forcing a fifth game back in Denver.