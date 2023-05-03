Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Western Conference semifinals game one.
The score will read Lakers-Warriors.
PAYTON! He packs a dunk over LeBron! Massive shot! Klay sets that up from around his back.
Lakers call a timeout!
Green with a jumper from corner.
LeBron denies Poole! Right under the bucket! Lakers on the charge!
LeBron with a three! The Lakers are on 13-3 and the lead all of a sudden into double digits.
REAVES! Another three. Curry gives him too much room and the Lakers player makes that count.
Reaves with a close range finish.
Davis denies Wiggins! What a block on the run. Wiggins was attempting a euro step when Davis ran the ball out of his hands.
Curry with a three! Right after the timeout. Green with the pass back from paint.
Reaves with a wide open three. Davis spotted him to his left and the Warriors call a timeout.
It is time for Curry to step up. The Warriors are starting to miss his points now.
Davis with an error. He puts a missed shot from Curry back into his own bucket.
Makes amends by dunking the ball into the net at the other end.
Russell with a three point play. He was fouled on a jump shot. Connects the shot but misses the FT.
Lakers back level with a long range jumper by Russell.
Wiggins with a drive past AD. Looney screens him and Wiggins finishes a lay up.
Thompson hits one free throw and gets the Warriors level.
Reaves wins an offensive rebound. Russell gets the ball, he dribbles to his right and hits the ball into the net.
Green misses the first shot but Looney wins the rebound and dunks it in over Davis.
Russell with a drive and lay up.
Warriors go ahead with a Wiggins jumper from mid range.
LeBron misses a fade away in the first possession of the second half.
What a thrilling first half! This match is giving us what it promised. The Warriors have nailed in a whopping 13 threes in the first half at 43%. Poole came alive in the second quarter and made four of those. Klay has also been shooting well and ends the first half with 18 points. Curry failed to add to his tally of 10 from the end of the first quarter.
For the Lakers, Davis has provided the offensive thrust. He already has a double double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron has been feeling out the proceedings mostly, but it was his jump shot that gave the lead to Lakers at the end of the second iteration.
This one hangs in the balance for the second half.
LeBron with a jump shot in the dying seconds of the quarter to snatch the lead back.
Wiggins is fouled by Schroder on a turn-and-shoot. Connects both his shots.
POOLE! That’s a chance for a four point play. He takes a three off a screen. Russell fouls him from behind. The shot goes and the Chase Centre is up applauding. Hits the FT too.
Schroder with a floater to take the lead back to five.
Klay with a fade away from the corner.
LeBron with a block on Looney. At the other end, he hits the shot over Klay.
Looney with a foul on Davis while competing for an offensive board. AD will shoot from the line. Perfect with both shots.
Poole fouls Schroder again on the drive. The Lakers man hits both the shots.
Schroder knocks down two free throws to get Lakers back to within one.
Looney with two offensive boards and then he opens up Curry at the corner for a three. Curry misses.
Lakers call a timeout! The shooting has just exploded in the last few minutes.
POOLE! He looks at the crowd after firing in his third three. On a roll!
Russell with a shot from under the rim.
Another Three. This time it is Klay with a fake past Schroder at the corner.
AD with a three point play. He is fouled on a fade away shot by Looney. He hits the shot and then a free throw. He’s up to 21 now.
Poole does it again. Catch and shoot from Payton’s pass. Warriors back up.
Poole with a long three. He beats Reaves who was guarding him, catches the pass from Looney and fires it in.
Russell drives and kisses the board to hit the lay up.
LeBron gets a dime under the rim. He collects it and scores.
AD with a drive to the rim and bucket.
Klay with a catch and shoot. He hits a three.
AD is fouled on a drive to the rim. He will go to the line. Knocks down both shots
JaMychel with another three pointer.
Vanderbilt knocks down the second shot too.
Vanderbilt hits a free throw. We have a timeout before he can take the second shot.
DiVincenzo intercpets a LeBron pass. JaMychel Green hits a corner three to make the turnover count.
Wiggins is too strong from a three. LeBron with a drive and jump shot to hit his sixth point.
Vanderbilt blocks Green’s lay up but it is given goal tend.
Reaves with a cut back behind his back and a jumper.
Green concedes an offensive foul. Another turnover for Lakers.
Green is again charged with a foul on Vanderbilt. He is upset with the call.
Green with a block on Gabriel before Schroder is fouled on a lay up. He hits just on FT.
Wiggins hits a jumper to get the team level.
Lakers get the first led. Schroder gets the pocket of Curry and slam dunks the ball home.
Curry misses a reverse lay up and Lakers transition with great pace. Schroder gets a long range two.
More of this please. It’s been played at frantic pace. Davi with 14 points and Klay with 10 have been the best players on court. LeBron seems to be taking his time to get into groove. Curry too lit up the court with two late threes.
AD goes to 12. LeBron with another assist to the centre.
Davis with a floater to connect. He has 10 now.
CURRY! Back to back threes.
Schroder adds two to Lakers tally.
Curry! He gets his first three. Too much room there for the guard at the wing.
Curry with a lay up. Poole with a sharp dime down the middle to set that move.
LeBron to shoot two free throws. Hits both. The teams are level.
AD with a dunk to finish off a move set by a brilliant pass from LeBron.
AD blocks Curry’s floater but Green gets the second ball and puts it in.
Green fouls Hachimura and we will have the first free throws of the game. He hits both and Lakers are just two behind now.
Payton secures an offensive board but Poole misses a three and fails to use the chance.
AD fouls Green on a shot. Warriors take an inbound. Poole misses a mid range jumper.
Hachimura fights past Moody, turns and takes a jump shot. Connects!
Warriors call a timeout.
LOONEY! Two massive offensive boards and then a board shot.
Klay with a shot fake, and then a jump to find the net.
Hachimura with a board shot from close range.
A lose ball foul by Poole on AD. Lakers get the possession.
AD with another jump shot. LeBron and Curry both off the court at the moment.
LeBron to AD. The centre jumps tall and fades it away into the net.
KLAY! His second three for the night.
AD connects with a floater.
Wiggins with a mid range jumper over Reaves.
Russell knocks down the first three for Lakers.
Looney makes a cut in behind and Green finds the channel. A simple lay up to end the point.
AD with a put in from paint.
Vanderbilt misses a wide open three. Set up by LeBron from the paint. Warriors fire in from the transition and Klay hits a three past AD. Lakers call a timeout.
LeBron misses a three. Curry fires a long two over Vanderbilt.
Curry misses his first attempt from beyond the arc.
LeBron loses the ball and its another turnover conceded by the Lakers.
Reaves fouls Klay at the perimeter. Warriors ball. Green misses a jumper.
LeBron with a long range bucket with a jump shot.
Vanderbilt fails to collect a pass from AD. Turnover! Thompson with a long range two from the right corner.
Wiggins starts with a shot from downtown.
The jump ball is won by Warriors. They take the first possession.
The Star Spangled Banner being sung at the Chase Centre. We’re moments away from the start.
Warriors 123-109 Lakers - October 2022
Warriors 103-109 Lakers - February 2023
Lakers 124-111 Warriors - February 2023
Lakers 113-105 Warriors - March 2023
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarrred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
The multi-time NBA All Stars will face each other for the fifth time in the post season.
Here are their stats from the NBA Playoffs when they’ve faced each other:
The Lakers star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James before the game today.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The games can also be live streamed on TNT app.
Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.
Game 1 will not be telecast in India.
Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?
Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
Game 1 will not be live streamed on JioCinema.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, two highly successful franchises that have combined for seven of the past eight Western Conference championships and five of the last eight NBA titles, go head-to-head in the postseason for the first time since 1991 when they tip off a second-round playoff series on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
The sixth-seeded Warriors have the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven set. However, the Lakers will be better rested when the heavyweights wrestle for the right to take on either the top-seeded Denver Nuggets or fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals.
FULL PREVIEW: