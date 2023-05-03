Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Western Conference semifinals game one.

The score will read Lakers-Warriors.

May 03, 2023 09:21
86-80

PAYTON! He packs a dunk over LeBron! Massive shot! Klay sets that up from around his back.

Lakers call a timeout!

May 03, 2023 09:20
86-78

Green with a jumper from corner.

May 03, 2023 09:20
86-76

LeBron denies Poole! Right under the bucket! Lakers on the charge!

May 03, 2023 09:18
86-76

LeBron with a three! The Lakers are on 13-3 and the lead all of a sudden into double digits.

May 03, 2023 09:18
83-76

REAVES! Another three. Curry gives him too much room and the Lakers player makes that count.

May 03, 2023 09:17
80-76

Reaves with a close range finish.

May 03, 2023 09:17
78-76

Davis denies Wiggins! What a block on the run. Wiggins was attempting a euro step when Davis ran the ball out of his hands.

May 03, 2023 09:16
78-76

Curry with a three! Right after the timeout. Green with the pass back from paint.

May 03, 2023 09:12
78-73

Reaves with a wide open three. Davis spotted him to his left and the Warriors call a timeout.

It is time for Curry to step up. The Warriors are starting to miss his points now.

May 03, 2023 09:11
75-73

Davis with an error. He puts a missed shot from Curry back into his own bucket.

Makes amends by dunking the ball into the net at the other end.

May 03, 2023 09:11
73-71

Russell with a three point play. He was fouled on a jump shot. Connects the shot but misses the FT.

May 03, 2023 09:09
71-71

Lakers back level with a long range jumper by Russell.

May 03, 2023 09:09
69-71

Wiggins with a drive past AD. Looney screens him and Wiggins finishes a lay up.

May 03, 2023 09:08
69-69

Thompson hits one free throw and gets the Warriors level.

May 03, 2023 09:07
69-68

Reaves wins an offensive rebound. Russell gets the ball, he dribbles to his right and hits the ball into the net.

May 03, 2023 09:06
67-68

Green misses the first shot but Looney wins the rebound and dunks it in over Davis.

May 03, 2023 09:06
67-66

Russell with a drive and lay up.

May 03, 2023 09:06
65-66

Warriors go ahead with a Wiggins jumper from mid range.

May 03, 2023 09:05
65-64

LeBron misses a fade away in the first possession of the second half.

May 03, 2023 08:48
End of Q2

What a thrilling first half! This match is giving us what it promised. The Warriors have nailed in a whopping 13 threes in the first half at 43%. Poole came alive in the second quarter and made four of those. Klay has also been shooting well and ends the first half with 18 points. Curry failed to add to his tally of 10 from the end of the first quarter.

For the Lakers, Davis has provided the offensive thrust. He already has a double double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron has been feeling out the proceedings mostly, but it was his jump shot that gave the lead to Lakers at the end of the second iteration.

This one hangs in the balance for the second half.

May 03, 2023 08:48
65-64

LeBron with a jump shot in the dying seconds of the quarter to snatch the lead back.

May 03, 2023 08:47
63-64

Wiggins is fouled by Schroder on a turn-and-shoot. Connects both his shots.

May 03, 2023 08:46
63-62

POOLE! That’s a chance for a four point play. He takes a three off a screen. Russell fouls him from behind. The shot goes and the Chase Centre is up applauding. Hits the FT too.

May 03, 2023 08:45
63-58

Schroder with a floater to take the lead back to five.

May 03, 2023 08:45
61-58

Klay with a fade away from the corner.

May 03, 2023 08:44
61-56

LeBron with a block on Looney. At the other end, he hits the shot over Klay.

May 03, 2023 08:43
59-56

Looney with a foul on Davis while competing for an offensive board. AD will shoot from the line. Perfect with both shots.

May 03, 2023 08:42
57-56

Poole fouls Schroder again on the drive. The Lakers man hits both the shots.

May 03, 2023 08:40
55-56

Schroder knocks down two free throws to get Lakers back to within one.

May 03, 2023 08:37
53-56

Looney with two offensive boards and then he opens up Curry at the corner for a three. Curry misses.

Lakers call a timeout! The shooting has just exploded in the last few minutes.

May 03, 2023 08:35
53-56

POOLE! He looks at the crowd after firing in his third three. On a roll!

May 03, 2023 08:35
53-53

Russell with a shot from under the rim.

May 03, 2023 08:35
51-53

Another Three. This time it is Klay with a fake past Schroder at the corner.

May 03, 2023 08:34
51-50

AD with a three point play. He is fouled on a fade away shot by Looney. He hits the shot and then a free throw. He’s up to 21 now.

May 03, 2023 08:34
48-50

Poole does it again. Catch and shoot from Payton’s pass. Warriors back up.

May 03, 2023 08:33
48-47

Poole with a long three. He beats Reaves who was guarding him, catches the pass from Looney and fires it in.

May 03, 2023 08:32
48-44

Russell drives and kisses the board to hit the lay up.

May 03, 2023 08:31
46-44

LeBron gets a dime under the rim. He collects it and scores.

May 03, 2023 08:31
44-44

AD with a drive to the rim and bucket.

May 03, 2023 08:31
42-44

Klay with a catch and shoot. He hits a three.

May 03, 2023 08:29
42-41

AD is fouled on a drive to the rim. He will go to the line. Knocks down both shots

May 03, 2023 08:29
40-41

JaMychel with another three pointer.

May 03, 2023 08:28
40-38

Vanderbilt knocks down the second shot too.

May 03, 2023 08:25
39-38

Vanderbilt hits a free throw. We have a timeout before he can take the second shot.

May 03, 2023 08:24
38-38

DiVincenzo intercpets a LeBron pass. JaMychel Green hits a corner three to make the turnover count.

May 03, 2023 08:23
38-35

Wiggins is too strong from a three. LeBron with a drive and jump shot to hit his sixth point.

May 03, 2023 08:22
36-35

Vanderbilt blocks Green’s lay up but it is given goal tend.

May 03, 2023 08:21
36-33

Reaves with a cut back behind his back and a jumper.

May 03, 2023 08:21
34-33

Green concedes an offensive foul. Another turnover for Lakers.

Green is again charged with a foul on Vanderbilt. He is upset with the call.

May 03, 2023 08:20
34-33

Green with a block on Gabriel before Schroder is fouled on a lay up. He hits just on FT.

May 03, 2023 08:19
33-33

Wiggins hits a jumper to get the team level.

May 03, 2023 08:18
33-31

Lakers get the first led. Schroder gets the pocket of Curry and slam dunks the ball home.

May 03, 2023 08:18
31-31

Curry misses a reverse lay up and Lakers transition with great pace. Schroder gets a long range two.

May 03, 2023 08:15
End of Q1

More of this please. It’s been played at frantic pace. Davi with 14 points and Klay with 10 have been the best players on court. LeBron seems to be taking his time to get into groove. Curry too lit up the court with two late threes.

May 03, 2023 08:13
29-31

AD goes to 12. LeBron with another assist to the centre.

May 03, 2023 08:12
27-31

Davis with a floater to connect. He has 10 now.

May 03, 2023 08:12
25-31

CURRY! Back to back threes.

May 03, 2023 08:11
25-28

Schroder adds two to Lakers tally.

May 03, 2023 08:11
23-28

Curry! He gets his first three. Too much room there for the guard at the wing.

May 03, 2023 08:11
23-25

Curry with a lay up. Poole with a sharp dime down the middle to set that move.

May 03, 2023 08:10
23-23

LeBron to shoot two free throws. Hits both. The teams are level.

May 03, 2023 08:09
21-23

AD with a dunk to finish off a move set by a brilliant pass from LeBron.

May 03, 2023 08:09
19-23

AD blocks Curry’s floater but Green gets the second ball and puts it in.

May 03, 2023 08:08
19-21

Green fouls Hachimura and we will have the first free throws of the game. He hits both and Lakers are just two behind now.

May 03, 2023 08:07
17-21

Payton secures an offensive board but Poole misses a three and fails to use the chance.

May 03, 2023 08:06
17-21

AD fouls Green on a shot. Warriors take an inbound. Poole misses a mid range jumper.

May 03, 2023 08:02
17-21

Hachimura fights past Moody, turns and takes a jump shot. Connects!

Warriors call a timeout.

May 03, 2023 08:01
15-21

LOONEY! Two massive offensive boards and then a board shot.

May 03, 2023 08:01
15-19

Klay with a shot fake, and then a jump to find the net.

May 03, 2023 08:00
15-17

Hachimura with a board shot from close range.

May 03, 2023 08:00
13-17

A lose ball foul by Poole on AD. Lakers get the possession.

May 03, 2023 07:58
13-17

AD with another jump shot. LeBron and Curry both off the court at the moment.

May 03, 2023 07:58
11-17

LeBron to AD. The centre jumps tall and fades it away into the net.

May 03, 2023 07:58
9-17

KLAY! His second three for the night.

May 03, 2023 07:57
9-14

AD connects with a floater.

May 03, 2023 07:57
7-14

Wiggins with a mid range jumper over Reaves.

May 03, 2023 07:57
7-12

Russell knocks down the first three for Lakers.

May 03, 2023 07:56
4-12

Looney makes a cut in behind and Green finds the channel. A simple lay up to end the point.

May 03, 2023 07:56
4-10

AD with a put in from paint.

May 03, 2023 07:52
2-10

Vanderbilt misses a wide open three. Set up by LeBron from the paint. Warriors fire in from the transition and Klay hits a three past AD. Lakers call a timeout.

May 03, 2023 07:50
2-7

LeBron misses a three. Curry fires a long two over Vanderbilt.

May 03, 2023 07:50
2-5

Curry misses his first attempt from beyond the arc.

May 03, 2023 07:49
2-5

LeBron loses the ball and its another turnover conceded by the Lakers.

May 03, 2023 07:49
2-5

Reaves fouls Klay at the perimeter. Warriors ball. Green misses a jumper.

May 03, 2023 07:48
2-5

LeBron with a long range bucket with a jump shot.

May 03, 2023 07:48
0-5

Vanderbilt fails to collect a pass from AD. Turnover! Thompson with a long range two from the right corner.

May 03, 2023 07:47
0-3

Wiggins starts with a shot from downtown.

May 03, 2023 07:46
0-0

The jump ball is won by Warriors. They take the first possession.

May 03, 2023 07:39
National Anthem time

The Star Spangled Banner being sung at the Chase Centre. We’re moments away from the start.

May 03, 2023 07:24
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in regular season

Warriors 123-109 Lakers - October 2022

Warriors 103-109 Lakers - February 2023

Lakers 124-111 Warriors - February 2023

Lakers 113-105 Warriors - March 2023

May 03, 2023 07:18
May 03, 2023 07:14
Los Angeles Lakers Starting Five

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarrred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell

May 03, 2023 07:10
Golden State Warriors Starting Five

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

May 03, 2023 07:06
Steph Curry vs LeBron James in NBA Playoffs

The multi-time NBA All Stars will face each other for the fifth time in the post season.

Here are their stats from the NBA Playoffs when they’ve faced each other:

May 03, 2023 06:59
Make way!

The Lakers star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James before the game today.

May 03, 2023 06:57
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN PHILLIPPINES

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

May 03, 2023 06:53
LIVE STREAMING INFO FOR USA

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The games can also be live streamed on TNT app.

May 03, 2023 06:49
LIVE STREAMING INFO FOR INDIA

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Game 1 will not be telecast in India.

Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

Game 1 will not be live streamed on JioCinema.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

May 03, 2023 06:41
PREVIEW

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, two highly successful franchises that have combined for seven of the past eight Western Conference championships and five of the last eight NBA titles, go head-to-head in the postseason for the first time since 1991 when they tip off a second-round playoff series on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

The sixth-seeded Warriors have the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven set. However, the Lakers will be better rested when the heavyweights wrestle for the right to take on either the top-seeded Denver Nuggets or fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals.

FULL PREVIEW:

