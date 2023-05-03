End of Q2

What a thrilling first half! This match is giving us what it promised. The Warriors have nailed in a whopping 13 threes in the first half at 43%. Poole came alive in the second quarter and made four of those. Klay has also been shooting well and ends the first half with 18 points. Curry failed to add to his tally of 10 from the end of the first quarter.

For the Lakers, Davis has provided the offensive thrust. He already has a double double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron has been feeling out the proceedings mostly, but it was his jump shot that gave the lead to Lakers at the end of the second iteration.

This one hangs in the balance for the second half.