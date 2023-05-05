Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 at Chase Centre.

The score will read Lakers-Warriors.

May 05, 2023 06:34
Kevon Looney out of starting lineup

The GSW centre is sick and has not been named in the starting five. According to the Warriors staff, he can play only about 20 minutes tonight. Could this be a massive blow for the Warriors?

May 05, 2023 06:30
Steph Curry vs LeBron James in Playoffs

May 05, 2023 06:19
Los Angeles Lakers Starting Five

The usual suspects for the Lakers.

May 05, 2023 06:18
Golden State Warriors Starting Five

No Kevon Looney to start for Warriors. JaMychal Green takes his place.

May 05, 2023 06:09
LAL vs GSW - Game 1

The Lakers won the first game 117-112. The Warriors had a 14-0 run in the closing minutes of the final quarter but LeBron and Davis hung in to snatch the road win.

May 05, 2023 06:04
Locked In

LeBron James having a few throws from the distance ahead of the match.

May 05, 2023 06:01
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN THE PHILLIPPINES?

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

May 05, 2023 05:59
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN THE US?

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The games can also be live streamed on TNT app.

May 05, 2023 05:56
LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Game 2 will be telecast on Friday, May 5, starting 6:30AM.

Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

Game 2 will be live streamed on JioCinema.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

May 05, 2023 05:52
PREVIEW

wo teams that began the second round of the NBA playoffs the same way they tipped off the first will duel again Thursday night when the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors continue their best-of-seven series in San Francisco.

Riding a big-time performance from Anthony Davis, a productive effort from LeBron James in a complementary role and a scrambling defensive effort on the perimeter, the Lakers stole Game 1 on the road 117-112 on Tuesday night.

FULL PREVIEW:

