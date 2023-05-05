LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Game 2 will be telecast on Friday, May 5, starting 6:30AM.

Where to live stream the Warriors vs Lakers NBA Playoff games?

Select games from the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

Game 2 will be live streamed on JioCinema.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.