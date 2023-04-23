Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Lakers vs Grizzlies LIVE Score, Game 3: Ja Morant returns as series tied - NBA Playoffs updates
NBA Playoffs: Catch the live score and updates from the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
No changes for the Lakers for this one. LeBron and AD lead the eighth seeds.
With Morant back, it’s the first choice lineup for Taylor Jenkins tonight.
The star player was listed as questionable for the third game against the Lakers but he’ll been included in the starting lineup.
Morant had hurt his right hand in game one and was ruled out of the second.
Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The game can also be live streamed on TNT app.
When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game start?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will start at 7:30 AM IST on April 23 or 10:00 PM ET on April 22.
Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in India?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be telecast on Sports18 in India.
Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game?
The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be available on JioCinema app.
The game can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
At one game apiece, as the Lakers-Grizzlies series moves to Los Angeles, the biggest question remains whether Ja Morant will make it to court for the third game.
The star forward was missing from Memphis’ 103-93 win in game two at the FedEx Forum three nights back.
His time away, however, did not hurt his side as Tyus Jones, his direct replacement in the starting five, rose to the occasion to shoot 10 points and assist another 8 shots.
Xavier Tillman was another vital clog for the Grizzlies at the front and back ends of the court, with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
The Lakers again had the services of Rui Hachimura who came off the bench and shot 20 points. From its star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers got contrasting performances.
While LeBorn provided 28 points and 12 rebounds, along with three assists, Davis took time to get going. He could only manage 13 points on the night and eight assists.
The Lakers have the road game advantage in their bag already, and a couple of games in front of its faithful offer the perfect chance for Darvin Ham to wrap this series in, at the most, six games.