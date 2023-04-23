WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will start at 7:30 AM IST on April 23 or 10:00 PM ET on April 22.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game?

The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be available on JioCinema app.

The game can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.