Lakers vs Grizzlies LIVE Streaming Info Game 5: When and where to watch NBA Playoffs series?

Los Angeles Lakers stands on the brink of qualification to the Western Conference semifinals in the NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James and his side will travel to Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday for game five of the first-round series where a win could make the Lakers the first side to win a Playoff series after qualifying through the Play-In tournament.

NBA Playoffs: Lakers supporting cast steps up, solves shooting woes from beyond the arc

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane would want to emulate their performances from game four and hope to force a sixth iteration in the series.

A loss for Grizzlies would make them only the fifth second seed to be knocked out in the first round of the Playoffs.

PREVIOUS RESULTS IN 2022/23

⦿ Lakers 122-121 Grizzlies - January 2023

PREDICTED STARTING 5s

Lakers: Austin Reeves, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Ja Morant

STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5 start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 5 will start at 5:00 AM IST on April 27 or 7:30 PM ET on April 26 in the United States.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 5 be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 5 will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5?

The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5 will be available on JioCinema app.

The game can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 5 be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 5 will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The game can also be live streamed on TNT app.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 5 be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 5 will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.