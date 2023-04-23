Lakers vs Grizzlies LIVE Streaming Info, NBA Playoffs: When and where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 3?

At one game apiece, as the Lakers-Grizzlies series moves to Los Angeles, the biggest question remains whether Ja Morant will make it to court for the third game.

The star forward was missing from Memphis’ 103-93 win in game two at the FedEx Forum three nights back.

His time away, however, did not hurt his side as Tyus Jones, his direct replacement in the starting five, rose to the occasion to shoot 10 points and assist another 8 shots.

Xavier Tillman was another vital clog for the Grizzlies at the front and back ends of the court, with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lakers again had the services of Rui Hachimura who came off the bench and shot 20 points. From its star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers got contrasting performances.

While LeBorn provided 28 points and 12 rebounds, along with three assists, Davis took time to get going. He could only manage 13 points on the night and eight assists.

The Lakers have the road game advantage in their bag already, and a couple of games in front of its faithful offer the perfect chance for Darvin Ham to wrap this series in, at the most, six games.

PREVIOUS RESULTS IN 2022/23

⦿ Lakers 122-121 Grizzlies - January 2023

PREDICTED STARTING 5s

Lakers: Austin Reeves, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

Grizzlies: Dillon Brook, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Tyus Jones

STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will start at 7:30 AM IST on April 23 or 10:00 PM ET on April 22.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game?

The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be available on VootSelect app.

The game can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The game can also be live streamed on TNT app.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.