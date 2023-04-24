Lakers vs Grizzlies LIVE Streaming Info, NBA Playoffs: When and where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 4?

The Los Angeles Lakers has shown that it can rise to the occasion on select nights, with the overall issue being an inability to stay healthy enough to sustain their top form.

The Lakers have a chance to push through their inconsistencies on Monday when they play host to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

PREVIOUS RESULTS IN 2022/23

⦿ Lakers 122-121 Grizzlies - January 2023

Lakers 122-121 Grizzlies - January 2023 ⦿ Grizzlies 121-109 Lakers - March 2023

Grizzlies 121-109 Lakers - March 2023 ⦿ Lakers 112-103 Grizzlies - March 2023

Lakers 112-103 Grizzlies - March 2023 ⦿ Lakers 128-112 Grizzlies - April 2023 (Playoffs)

Lakers 128-112 Grizzlies - April 2023 (Playoffs) ⦿ Lakers 93-103 Grizzlies - April 2023 (Playoffs)

Lakers 93-103 Grizzlies - April 2023 (Playoffs) ⦿ Lakers 111-101 Grizzlies - April 2023 (Playoffs)

PREDICTED STARTING 5s

Lakers: Austin Reeves, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

Grizzlies: Dillon Brook, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Ja Morant

STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4 start?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 4 will start at 7:30 AM IST on April 25 or 10:00 PM ET on April 24.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 4 be telecast on TV in India?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 4 will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4?

The live stream of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4 will be available on JioCinema app.

The game can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 4 be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff game 4 will be telecast on TNT in the United States. The game can also be live streamed on TNT app.

Where will the Lakers vs Grizzlies NBA Playoffs game 4 be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game 4 will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.