LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs TImberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game be played?

The Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game will be played on April 11 at 10PM ET. In India, the game will begin on 7:30AM on April 12.

Where will the Lakers vs TImberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game be telecast?

The Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game will be telecast on TNT in the United States. In India, the game will be telecast on Sports18.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs TImberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game?

The live stream of the Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass. In India, the game can also be seen on JioCinema app.