Basketball

NBA: ‘It’s not good,’ says Luka Doncic on injured thigh

Doncic is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Thursday to assess the damage. The ailment wasn’t new, as Doncic said he has played through the discomfort for at least five games.

Reuters
09 March, 2023 12:44 IST
09 March, 2023 12:44 IST
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in the second half of an NBA game in New Orleans on March 8, 2023. 

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in the second half of an NBA game in New Orleans on March 8, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Doncic is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Thursday to assess the damage. The ailment wasn’t new, as Doncic said he has played through the discomfort for at least five games.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who left the Thursday game due to a left thigh strain, gave a pessimistic assessment of his condition postgame.

“It’s not good,” he said.

As for how long he might be sidelined, Doncic said, “It’s been going for a week, maybe more. Just can’t really push how I like.”

Also Read
NBA result: Clippers sweeps two-game season series from Raptors

Doncic is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Thursday to assess the damage.

The ailment wasn’t new, as Doncic said he has played through the discomfort for at least five games.

On Wednesday against the host New Orleans Pelicans, he struggled in the second quarter, missing all five of his shots. He had his leg taped in the third quarter but felt no improvement, and he exited the game for good with 2:29 left in the period.

Doncic, 24, finished the night with 15 points and eight assists in 28 minutes as the Mavericks lost 113-106 to New Orleans.

In 57 games this season, Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. The four-time All-Star has career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us