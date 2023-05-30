Basketball

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) to play Game 7 against Heat - reports

Reuters
BOSTON 30 May, 2023 00:52 IST
FILE PHOTO: Malcolm Brogdon (13) of the Boston Celtics.

FILE PHOTO: Malcolm Brogdon (13) of the Boston Celtics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Boston Celtics combo guard and this year’s Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) is planning to play in Monday night’s Game 7 against the Miami Heat, multiple outlets reported.

Brogdon is officially questionable for the game.

Brogdon missed Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals with a partial tear in the tendon of his right elbow, an injury that has progressively worsened during the series.

Brogdon participated in the Celtics’ morning shootaround Monday morning. While not completely pain-free, the swelling has subsided in the elbow, per the reports.

Brogdon is averaging just 6.8 points in 21.2 minutes per game in the series vs. the Heat. He averaged 16.0 points and 29.3 minutes in the previous series vs. Philadelphia.

He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games off the bench during the regular season, his first in Boston after three seasons in Indiana.

