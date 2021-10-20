Mercury fined USD 10K for skipping postgame interviews

Phoenix Mercury has been fined USD 10,000 for skipping postgame interviews after its loss to Chicago Sky on Sunday in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

None of the Mercury players met with the media after the Sky rallied in the fourth quarter to win the game 80-74 and win the best-of-five series in four games. The Mercury led the Sky 72-65 with 4:42 left in the game.

In making the announcement, the WNBA said the fines were levied for violating league rules governing postgame media interview access.