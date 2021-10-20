Basketball Basketball Mercury fined USD 10K for skipping postgame interviews Phoenix Mercury has been fined USD 10,000 for skipping postgame interviews after its loss to Chicago Sky on Sunday in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Reuters 20 October, 2021 11:37 IST Phoenix Mercury's Alanna Smith reacts during the second half of Game Four of the WNBA Finals. - AP Reuters 20 October, 2021 11:37 IST Phoenix Mercury has been fined USD 10,000 for skipping postgame interviews after its loss to Chicago Sky on Sunday in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.None of the Mercury players met with the media after the Sky rallied in the fourth quarter to win the game 80-74 and win the best-of-five series in four games. The Mercury led the Sky 72-65 with 4:42 left in the game.In making the announcement, the WNBA said the fines were levied for violating league rules governing postgame media interview access. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :