NBA wrap: Heat ends 76ers' flawless home run, Celtics beats Mavs

The Miami Heat snapped the Philadelphia 76ers' unbeaten start at home with a 108-104 victory in the NBA.

Philadelphia boasted a 14-0 record on home court until Wednesday's defeat to its Eastern Conference rival at Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers eased past the Heat 113-86 in Philadelphia last month, however, it succumbed to Miami (20-8) and Kendrick Nunn's 26 points and Bam Adebayo's 23.

Joel Embiid posted 22 points and 19 rebounds for the 76ers (20-9), which closed within 106-104 25.5 seconds from the end.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics prevailed 109-103 against the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks midweek.

Kemba Walker's 32 points were a game high as the Celtics left Dallas with the win.

Pelicans snap franchise record

After a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak, the New Orleans Pelicans upstaged the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-99. Brandon Ingram had 34 points for the visiting Pelicans.

Defending champion Toronto Raptors was the 112-99 winner against the Detroit Pistons thanks to Kyle Lowry's 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jamal Murray's 33 points and Nikola Jokic's double-double of 18 points and 12 assists fuelled the Denver Nuggets' 113-104 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Raptors pay the price

Already without star guard Fred VanVleet, the Raptors lost Marc Gasol and Norman Powell to injures in Detroit. Gasol left with a hamstring strain in the opening quarter before Nowell departed in the fourth due to his left shoulder.

Thaddeus Young made just one field goal from 10 attempts and was 0 of four from beyond the arc in 20 minutes as the Chicago Bulls edged the Washington Wizards 110-109 in overtime.

Lillard says no!

As Alec Burks stared down a three-pointer, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard swatted the ball away from the Golden State Warriors man.

Wednesday's results

Denver Nuggets 113-104 Orlando Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans 107-99 Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors 112-99 Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat 108-104 Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls 110-109 Washington Wizards (OT)

Boston Celtics 109-103 Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers 122-112 Golden State Warriors

Lakers at Bucks

It is the battle everyone has been waiting for. Thursday's showdown sees Western Conference leader Los Angeles Lakers visit Eastern Conference pacesetters the Milwaukee Bucks. All eyes will be on LeBron James and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.