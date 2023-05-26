Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 5 from TD Garden in Boston.
Heat vs Celtics Live Score, Game 5: Celtics look to extend series; Lineups, NBA Playoffs updates
It was Celtics’ main player Jayson Tatum who shouldered the responsibility of providing the vital in the must-win game.
The runners-up from last year would count on Tatum again to force the series to a sixth game.
Miami Heat stands on the brink of history in the Eastern Conference Finals. It could achieve the rare feat of becoming an eighth seed to reach the NBA Finals.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 5 will be telecast on Friday, May 26, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.
Members of Boston Celtics were talking about a return trip to South Florida mere moments after the team averted a sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.
While talk is cheap, the conversation will become real if the Celtics fend off elimination for the second consecutive contest on Thursday when they host the Heat in Game 5 in Boston.
“We want to come back to Miami,” Jaylen Brown said after the second-seeded Celtics avoided the brooms with a 116-99 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday. They still trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the eighth-seeded Heat.