Live

Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, NBA Finals Game 5: Denver looks to clinch title; Starting lineup updates

NBA Finals: Catch the live score and updates from the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5 from Ball Arena in Denver.

Updated : Jun 13, 2023 05:24 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5.
Catch the live score and updates from the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5 from Ball Arena in Denver.

  • June 13, 2023 05:21
    Tyler Herro returns

    A big boost for Miami Heat as Herro is likely to be a part of the fifth game tonight. His fitness status was upgraded to questionable for the game and he has been shooting hoops in the warm ups.

    The Heat have certainly missed his shooting in the series. The forward had fractured his hand in the opening game of this year’s playoffs against Milwaukee Bucks.

  • June 13, 2023 05:17
    Nikola Jokic - NBA’s unorthodox superstar

    Nikola Jokic is not your conventional star. While his performances are just as awe-inspiring as any other stalwart, the Serbian has got his own style of going about things.

    Nikola Jokic - redefining NBA superstardom with Denver Nuggets

  • June 13, 2023 05:08
    Nuggets vs Heat - Game 4 Box Score

    NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 4 Box Score

  • June 13, 2023 05:05
    Nuggets vs Heat - Game 4 key takeaways

    NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Game 4 as Denver moves closer to maiden title

  • June 13, 2023 05:03
    Nuggets vs Heat - Game 4 Recap
  • June 13, 2023 04:56
    Denver looks to seal NBA title

    Tonight could be the night for Denver. It’s date with history.

    A 56-year wait for a title could be ended tonight as the Nuggets play host to Miami Heat in the fifth game of the NBA Finals.

    Nuggets, barring the second game of the series, have looked as the clear favourites to take the honours.

    Nikola Jokic has been shattering record after record as steers his team to the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy.

    After the Game 4 loss, Heat’s Jimmy Butler does not know how to quit. They’ve faced the prospect of elimination just once this season and they came out victorious.

    Can the Heat prolong the series into a sixth game? Or will the day end with Michael Malone and his men clinching the title.

  • June 13, 2023 04:41
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

    Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in India?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

    Game 5 will be telecast on Tuesday, June 13, starting 06:00 AM IST.

    Where to live stream the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals games?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

    The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

    Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the United States?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.

    Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?

    The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
