Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, NBA Finals Game 5: Denver looks to clinch title; Starting lineup updates

June 13, 2023 04:56

Denver looks to seal NBA title

Tonight could be the night for Denver. It’s date with history.

A 56-year wait for a title could be ended tonight as the Nuggets play host to Miami Heat in the fifth game of the NBA Finals.

Nuggets, barring the second game of the series, have looked as the clear favourites to take the honours.

Nikola Jokic has been shattering record after record as steers his team to the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy.

After the Game 4 loss, Heat’s Jimmy Butler does not know how to quit. They’ve faced the prospect of elimination just once this season and they came out victorious.

Can the Heat prolong the series into a sixth game? Or will the day end with Michael Malone and his men clinching the title.