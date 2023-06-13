Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, NBA Finals Game 5: Denver looks to clinch title; Starting lineup updates

Key Updates
- June 13, 2023 05:21Tyler Herro returns
A big boost for Miami Heat as Herro is likely to be a part of the fifth game tonight. His fitness status was upgraded to questionable for the game and he has been shooting hoops in the warm ups.
The Heat have certainly missed his shooting in the series. The forward had fractured his hand in the opening game of this year’s playoffs against Milwaukee Bucks.
- June 13, 2023 05:17Nikola Jokic - NBA’s unorthodox superstar
Nikola Jokic is not your conventional star. While his performances are just as awe-inspiring as any other stalwart, the Serbian has got his own style of going about things.
- June 13, 2023 05:08Nuggets vs Heat - Game 4 Box Score
- June 13, 2023 05:05Nuggets vs Heat - Game 4 key takeaways
- June 13, 2023 05:03Nuggets vs Heat - Game 4 Recap
- June 13, 2023 04:56Denver looks to seal NBA title
Tonight could be the night for Denver. It’s date with history.
A 56-year wait for a title could be ended tonight as the Nuggets play host to Miami Heat in the fifth game of the NBA Finals.
Nuggets, barring the second game of the series, have looked as the clear favourites to take the honours.
Nikola Jokic has been shattering record after record as steers his team to the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy.
After the Game 4 loss, Heat’s Jimmy Butler does not know how to quit. They’ve faced the prospect of elimination just once this season and they came out victorious.
Can the Heat prolong the series into a sixth game? Or will the day end with Michael Malone and his men clinching the title.
- June 13, 2023 04:41WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in India?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 5 will be telecast on Tuesday, June 13, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals games?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.
Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.
