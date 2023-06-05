Miami Heat won 111-108 against Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
Here are the box scores from the game:
MIAMI HEAT
|Player
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG%
|Jimmy Butler
|40:21
|21
|4
|9
|36.8
|Kevin Love
|22:13
|6
|10
|1
|22.2
|Bam Adebayo
|40:01
|21
|9
|4
|57.1
|Max Strus
|29:13
|14
|2
|6
|40.0
|Gabe Vincent
|31:39
|23
|0
|3
|66.7
|Kyle Lowry
|23:38
|9
|0
|3
|50.0
|Cody Zeller
|7:59
|4
|0
|0
|100.0
|Caleb Martin
|21:26
|3
|5
|1
|33.3
|Duncan Robinson
|17:22
|10
|0
|1
|80.0
|Haywood Highsmith
|6:08
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|-
|111
|31
|28
|48.7
DENVER NUGGETS
|Player
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG%
|Michael Porter Jr
|26:24
|5
|6
|0
|25.0
|Aaron Gordon
|38:13
|12
|7
|2
|71.4
|Nikola Jokic
|41:53
|41
|11
|4
|57.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|36:07
|6
|3
|3
|25.0
|Jamal Murray
|38:49
|18
|4
|10
|46.7
|Bruce Brown
|27:16
|11
|5
|0
|44.4
|Jeff Green
|15:54
|9
|1
|1
|100.0
|Christian Braun
|15:25
|6
|3
|3
|100.0
|Total
|-
|108
|38
|23
|52.0
Latest on Sportstar
- NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score
- Green’s presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in India, say teammates
- India vs Australia WTC final: Rohit Sharma-led India looks to find a way past Aussie pacers
- Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India beats Malaysia 2-1
- Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 Highlights: Verstappen extends lead with yet another win; Hamilton second, Russell third
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE