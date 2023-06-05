Magazine

NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score

Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals Game 2 Box Scores.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 12:05 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Gabe Vincent scored 23 points and was the top scorer for the Miami Heat.
infoIcon

Miami Heat won 111-108 against Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Here are the box scores from the game:

MIAMI HEAT

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG%
Jimmy Butler 40:21 21 4 9 36.8
Kevin Love 22:13 6 10 1 22.2
Bam Adebayo 40:01 21 9 4 57.1
Max Strus 29:13 14 2 6 40.0
Gabe Vincent 31:39 23 0 3 66.7
Kyle Lowry 23:38 9 0 3 50.0
Cody Zeller 7:59 4 0 0 100.0
Caleb Martin 21:26 3 5 1 33.3
Duncan Robinson 17:22 10 0 1 80.0
Haywood Highsmith 6:08 0 1 0 0
Total - 111 31 28 48.7

DENVER NUGGETS

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG%
Michael Porter Jr 26:24 5 6 0 25.0
Aaron Gordon 38:13 12 7 2 71.4
Nikola Jokic 41:53 41 11 4 57.1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 36:07 6 3 3 25.0
Jamal Murray 38:49 18 4 10 46.7
Bruce Brown 27:16 11 5 0 44.4
Jeff Green 15:54 9 1 1 100.0
Christian Braun 15:25 6 3 3 100.0
Total - 108 38 23 52.0

NBA /

Miami Heat /

Denver Nuggets

