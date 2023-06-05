NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score

Published : Jun 05, 2023 12:05 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Gabe Vincent scored 23 points and was the top scorer for the Miami Heat. | Photo Credit: AP

Miami Heat won 111-108 against Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Here are the box scores from the game:

MIAMI HEAT

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG% Jimmy Butler 40:21 21 4 9 36.8 Kevin Love 22:13 6 10 1 22.2 Bam Adebayo 40:01 21 9 4 57.1 Max Strus 29:13 14 2 6 40.0 Gabe Vincent 31:39 23 0 3 66.7 Kyle Lowry 23:38 9 0 3 50.0 Cody Zeller 7:59 4 0 0 100.0 Caleb Martin 21:26 3 5 1 33.3 Duncan Robinson 17:22 10 0 1 80.0 Haywood Highsmith 6:08 0 1 0 0 Total - 111 31 28 48.7

DENVER NUGGETS